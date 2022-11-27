The Carolina Panthers (3-8) are set to host the Denver Broncos (3-7) at Bank of America Stadium in a battle between teams having disappointing 2022 seasons. The Panthers are making the move to Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback after Baker Mayfield struggled in the team's 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. The Broncos are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 22-16 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. They will be without Jerry Jeudy (ankle), K.J. Hamler (hamstring), and Jonathan Harris. Denver is 3-7 against the spread, while Carolina is 5-6 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. Denver is favored by 1 point in the latest Broncos vs. Panthers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 36.5.



Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Broncos vs. Panthers:

Panthers vs. Broncos spread: Broncos -1

Panthers vs. Broncos over/under: 36.5 points

Panthers vs. Broncos money line: Carolina -105, Denver -115

What you need to know about the Broncos

Denver fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 22-16. The Broncos' only offensive touchdown came from RB Latavius Murray. Denver waived running back Melvin Gordon following the loss.

The Broncos enter this matchup ranked No. 2 in the NFL in scoring defense allowing 17.1 points per game, and No. 3 in total yards allowed per game (302.1). Their secondary is elite, allowing an average of only 186.8 passing yards per game. Despite some struggles against the Raiders last week, second year cornerback Patrick Surtain II is having an All-Pro caliber season for Denver.

What you need to know about the Panthers

Meanwhile, Carolina came up short against the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday, falling 13-3. One thing holding Carolina back was the mediocre play of RB D'Onta Foreman, who did not have his best game: he rushed for 24 yards on 11 carries.

Carolina is second worst in the league in yards per game, with only 286.1 on average. Interim head coach Steve Wilks opted to go with Sam Darnold as the team's starting quarterback this week after Baker Mayfield went 1-5 as the team's starter. The Panthers had been one of the best rushing teams in the league under Wilks until being held to 36 yards on 17 carries against Baltimore. Expect to see Carolina attempt to re-establish its ground game against Denver on Sunday.

