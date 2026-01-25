In the first of two games on conference championship to kick off on Sunday, the Denver Broncos play host to the New England Patriots in a game that will determine which team earns the right to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

Denver enters this game without starting quarterback Bo Nix, who fractured a bone in his ankle during last week's victory over the Buffalo Bills. Veteran Jarrett Stidham, who hasn't thrown a pass in an NFL regular-season or playoff game since late 2023, will start in his place. The Broncos finished the regular season with a 14-3 record and earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but they'll now have to try to advance to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2015 season without the services of their starting quarterback.

New England is coming off back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans, each by double digits despite the offense not playing its best in either game. The Patriots' defense has stepped up in a big way so far during the postseason, forcing a combined six turnovers through two games. The Pats are looking to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the Tom Brady era, and do so by winning in a stadium that has historically been a house of horrors for the franchise in playoff settings.

Which of these two teams will advance to the Super Bowl and earn a chance to compete for the Lombardi Trophy? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the afternoon and evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Broncos vs. Patriots live