Broncos vs. Patriots live updates: Can Jarrett Stidham shock New England and crash the Super Bowl?

New England and Denver face off with a spot in Super Bowl LX on the line

In the first of two games on conference championship to kick off on Sunday, the Denver Broncos play host to the New England Patriots in a game that will determine which team earns the right to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. 

Denver enters this game without starting quarterback Bo Nix, who fractured a bone in his ankle during last week's victory over the Buffalo Bills. Veteran Jarrett Stidham, who hasn't thrown a pass in an NFL regular-season or playoff game since late 2023, will start in his place. The Broncos finished the regular season with a 14-3 record and earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but they'll now have to try to advance to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2015 season without the services of their starting quarterback.

New England is coming off back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans, each by double digits despite the offense not playing its best in either game. The Patriots' defense has stepped up in a big way so far during the postseason, forcing a combined six turnovers through two games. The Pats are looking to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the Tom Brady era, and do so by winning in a stadium that has historically been a house of horrors for the franchise in playoff settings.

Which of these two teams will advance to the Super Bowl and earn a chance to compete for the Lombardi Trophy? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the afternoon and evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

For the full conference championship slate, including dates, kickoff times and TV channels, see our complete NFL playoff schedule.

Where to watch Broncos vs. Patriots live

Updating Live
(10)
See New Posts
 
Patriots punt it right back

New England went three-and-out on its first drive, too. Back-to-back Rhamondre Stevenson runs set up third-and-4 and Drake Maye was nearly picked off by Talanoa Hufanga but the pass fell incomplete. The Broncos get the ball back with some pretty good field position.

Jared Dubin
January 25, 2026, 8:09 PM
Jan. 25, 2026, 3:09 pm EST
 
Broncos quickly go three-and-out

Denver went very conservative on the first drive with Jarrett Stidham under center. The Broncos ran RJ Harvey right up the middle on both first and second down, and he went nowhere. Stidham was then under very heavy pressure on third down and got hit as he was throwing the ball away. Denver got a great punt down to the 8-yard line to set the Pats up deep in their own territory.

Jared Dubin
January 25, 2026, 8:06 PM
Jan. 25, 2026, 3:06 pm EST
 
Stidham is ready to go

 
Broncos inactives

 
Patriots inactives

Mack Hollins is back for New England and that could be a huge factor today.

 
Mack Hollins is ready to go!

 
Broncos report

CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson provided a pre-game report for Denver:

  • QB Jarrett Stidham will be making his 1st NFL start since 2023.
  • HC Sean Payton told Stidham to "let it rip" on Sunday against New England.
  • QB Jarrett Stidham said he's more calm, more patient and more at ease going into this game than he's ever been for an NFL game due to his experience and age.
  • RB J.K. Dobbins (foot surgery) had his practice window opened to return from the IR, but isn't healthy enough to return yet for the Broncos ... Payton told Tracy that there's a 50/50 chance he's able to play in the Super Bowl if Denver beats New England.
  • Starting C Luke Wattenberg (shoulder) is questionable to make his return against the Patriots after missing the past 3 games.
  • C Alex Forsyth (ankle) who has been starting in place of Wattenberg, is considered questionable, and the team will take it up to warmups to determine his status for the AFC Championship Game.
  • WR Troy Franklin (hamstring) is considered questionable, while WR Pat Bryant has cleared concussion protocol and is good to go against the Patriots.
  • DC Vance Joseph said that the No. 1 goal for the Broncos defense is to hit the quarterback and that he really likes the matchup against the Patriots' offense.
