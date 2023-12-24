The Denver Broncos (7-7) will return from a three-game road trip to face the New England Patriots (3-11) on Christmas Eve. Denver lost two of those three road games, falling one game back of an AFC Wild Card spot. Quarterback Russell Wilson has gone over 220 passing yards in two straight games, throwing three total touchdowns and one interception during that stretch. Wilson's passing yards total is 202.5 in the latest Broncos vs. Patriots NFL player props, which is in line with his season average for passing yards (202.3).

New England has already been eliminated from playoff contention, but that did not stop the Patriots from beating Pittsburgh on the road two weeks ago.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes with the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. So far this season, the AI PickBot has hit a whopping 672 4.5- and 5-star prop picks.

For Broncos vs. Patriots on Christmas Eve, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Patriots vs. Broncos prop picks for every available prop market.

Top NFL player prop bets for Broncos vs. Patriots

After analyzing Patriots vs. Broncos and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton goes under 50.5 receiving yards. Sutton has been the top target in Denver's passing game this season, catching 58 passes for 770 yards and 10 touchdowns. However, this is not shaping up to be a high-scoring affair.

New England has been one of the league's best defensive teams, ranked eighth in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (308.3). Denver's passing attack ranks No. 25 in the NFL in passing yards per game (187.1), and the Broncos are going to have trouble getting anything going on Sunday night. New England held Pittsburgh to just 190 passing yards two weeks ago to cap off a stretch of four straight games where opponents threw for less than 215 yards.

Sutton was held under 50 receiving yards four times in a five-game stretch earlier this season, and the AI PickBot expects another one of those outings in this game. He is finishing with just 16 receiving yards in the latest projections, making the Under a clear five-star pick. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for New England vs. Denver

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has eight other props rated four stars or better.

Which Patriots vs. Broncos prop bets should you target for Christmas Eve? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Broncos vs. Patriots props, all from the brand-new AI PickBot that has nailed 672 top-rated picks this season.