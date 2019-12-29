Broncos vs. Raiders live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Oakland @ Denver

Current Records: Oakland 7-8; Denver 6-9

What to Know

The Oakland Raiders and the Denver Broncos are set to square off in an AFC West matchup at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Oakland isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Raiders were expected to lose against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Raiders were able to grind out a solid victory over Los Angeles, winning 24-17. Oakland QB Derek Carr was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 291 yards on 30 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Carr ended up with a passer rating of 118.20.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at the half for Denver and the Detroit Lions last week, but Denver stepped up in the second half. Denver came out on top against Detroit by a score of 27-17. The Broncos can attribute much of their success to RB Phillip Lindsay, who rushed for one TD and 109 yards on 19 carries. Lindsay had trouble finding his footing against the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Broncos' defense was a presence as well, holding Detroit to a paltry 191 yards. The defense made life painful for the QB and got past Detroit's offensive line for a total of four sacks. Leading the way was DE Dre'Mont Jones and his two sacks. Jones now has three sacks through Week 16.

The wins brought the Broncos up to 6-9 and Oakland to 7-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Raiders are stumbling into the game with the third most passing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 32 on the season. But Denver is worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns, with only 15 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Broncos are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 41

Series History

Oakland have won five out of their last nine games against Denver.