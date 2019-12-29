Broncos vs. Raiders live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Broncos vs. Raiders football game
Who's Playing
Oakland @ Denver
Current Records: Oakland 7-8; Denver 6-9
What to Know
The Oakland Raiders and the Denver Broncos are set to square off in an AFC West matchup at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Oakland isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
The Raiders were expected to lose against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Raiders were able to grind out a solid victory over Los Angeles, winning 24-17. Oakland QB Derek Carr was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 291 yards on 30 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Carr ended up with a passer rating of 118.20.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at the half for Denver and the Detroit Lions last week, but Denver stepped up in the second half. Denver came out on top against Detroit by a score of 27-17. The Broncos can attribute much of their success to RB Phillip Lindsay, who rushed for one TD and 109 yards on 19 carries. Lindsay had trouble finding his footing against the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.
The Broncos' defense was a presence as well, holding Detroit to a paltry 191 yards. The defense made life painful for the QB and got past Detroit's offensive line for a total of four sacks. Leading the way was DE Dre'Mont Jones and his two sacks. Jones now has three sacks through Week 16.
The wins brought the Broncos up to 6-9 and Oakland to 7-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Raiders are stumbling into the game with the third most passing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 32 on the season. But Denver is worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns, with only 15 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $55.00
Odds
The Broncos are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 41
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oakland have won five out of their last nine games against Denver.
- Sep 09, 2019 - Oakland 24 vs. Denver 16
- Dec 24, 2018 - Oakland 27 vs. Denver 14
- Sep 16, 2018 - Denver 20 vs. Oakland 19
- Nov 26, 2017 - Oakland 21 vs. Denver 14
- Oct 01, 2017 - Denver 16 vs. Oakland 10
- Jan 01, 2017 - Denver 24 vs. Oakland 6
- Nov 06, 2016 - Oakland 30 vs. Denver 20
- Dec 13, 2015 - Oakland 15 vs. Denver 12
- Oct 11, 2015 - Denver 16 vs. Oakland 10
