Broncos vs. Raiders live updates: Bo Nix looks to lead Denver to its 7th consecutive win

Two AFC West teams going in opposite directions battle on 'Thursday Night Football'

One of the hottest teams in the NFL looks to make it seven consecutive wins Thursday night as the AFC West-leading Broncos host the Raiders on "Thursday Night Football."

The Broncos' current six-game winning streak is tied with the Patriots for the longest active streak in the NFL, and Denver hasn't won seven straight in a season since 2015, the same season it won the Super Bowl. This year's team has similar aspirations, but it would love to avoid living on the edge quite so much: Denver has trailed by eight or more points in the fourth quarter in three of its last five victories. The Broncos rank 21st in scoring average over the first three quarters of a game but rank third in fourth-quarter scoring average. Bo Nix has had a bit of an up-and-down year, but his 17 total touchdown passes are tied for third-most in the NFL.

Denver (7-2) also owns one of the NFL's best defenses, headlined by pass rushing aces Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper. Bonitto has eight sacks this season, and Cooper has seven. Overall, the Broncos are allowing the third-fewest yards per game this season.

That'll make it a tough challenge for Geno Smith and the Las Vegas offense, though the Raiders (2-6) are coming off a season-high 29 points in a 30-29 loss to the Raiders. Brock Bowers had 12 receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns in his first game since Week 4.

Be sure to follow along for analysis in our live blog below!

Where to watch Raiders vs. Broncos live

  • Date: Thursday, Nov. 6 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado
  • Stream: Prime Video
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Broncos -9.5; O/U 42.5 (via FanDuel)
Who steps up around Brock Bowers?

Brock Bowers is coming off a 12-catch, 127-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Jaguars. He'll certainly attract a lot of attention against a Broncos defense that has been somewhat average defending tight ends this year, a departure from their otherwise outstanding performance.

The Raiders' wide receiver rotation should be interesting after trading Jakobi Meyers to the Jaguars. Rookies Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. figure to take on a bigger role, and veterans Tre Tucker and Tyler Lockett -- as well as tight end Michael Mayer -- will be looked to to help Geno Smith in the passing game, too.

 
Raiders inactives: All three questionable players are active

The Raiders will have Lonnie Johnson Jr. (fibula) for the first time this year; he was listed as questionable. Isaiah Pola-Mao (hip) and Adam Butler (back) are also both active after being listed as questionable.

 
Broncos inactives: Patrick Surtain II remains out

The Broncos will be without reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II (pectoral), Marvin Mims Jr. (concussion) and Nate Adkins (knee). All three were ruled out earlier in the week. The only player listed as questionable -- safety P.J. Locke (neck) -- is active.

 
Broncos rocking throwback uniforms

These are some of the league's best:

Denver is 3-0 since re-introducing this jersey combination last season.
