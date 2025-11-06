One of the hottest teams in the NFL looks to make it seven consecutive wins Thursday night as the AFC West-leading Broncos host the Raiders on "Thursday Night Football."

The Broncos' current six-game winning streak is tied with the Patriots for the longest active streak in the NFL, and Denver hasn't won seven straight in a season since 2015, the same season it won the Super Bowl. This year's team has similar aspirations, but it would love to avoid living on the edge quite so much: Denver has trailed by eight or more points in the fourth quarter in three of its last five victories. The Broncos rank 21st in scoring average over the first three quarters of a game but rank third in fourth-quarter scoring average. Bo Nix has had a bit of an up-and-down year, but his 17 total touchdown passes are tied for third-most in the NFL.

Denver (7-2) also owns one of the NFL's best defenses, headlined by pass rushing aces Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper. Bonitto has eight sacks this season, and Cooper has seven. Overall, the Broncos are allowing the third-fewest yards per game this season.

That'll make it a tough challenge for Geno Smith and the Las Vegas offense, though the Raiders (2-6) are coming off a season-high 29 points in a 30-29 loss to the Raiders. Brock Bowers had 12 receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns in his first game since Week 4.

