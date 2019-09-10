Broncos vs. Raiders: Live updates, game stats, highlights for 'Monday Night Football'
The nightcap of Monday's doubleheader features AFC West rivals
The consensus top two contenders in the AFC West got victories on Sunday, but there's plenty of drama surrounding Monday night's showdown between the other two clubs in the division -- the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders, who clash to close out Week 1.
Oakland is looking to take a step forward in Jon Gruden's lucrative and polarizing rebuild of the Raiders ahead of the team's 2020 move out of town. And it'll be doing so without the services of star wide receiver Antonio Brown, who infamously forced his way off the team and onto, well, a more formidable AFC playoff hopeful, just days before the start of the season.
The Broncos, of course, are also coming off a disappointing season, and they're no sure bet to contend for a postseason spot, either.
How to watch
Date: Monday, Sept. 9
Time: 10:20 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
-
