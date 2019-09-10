Broncos vs. Raiders odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from dialed-in model on 78-49 run

It's a classic AFC West rivalry to kick off the final season in Oakland and cap Week 1 of the 2019 NFL schedule. The Raiders move to Las Vegas for the 2020 season, but their Bay Area swan song starts with a bang as they host the rival Denver Broncos at 10:20 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football. Oakland has won the last two home games against the Broncos, but Denver comes to town with a new coach in defensive guru Vic Fangio and a new quarterback in Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco. Meanwhile, the Raiders look for improvement under second-year coach Jon Gruden after a lively off-season that included adding running back Josh Jacobs. The latest Raiders vs. Broncos odds have Denver favored by 2.5 following the release of star wide receiver Antonio Brown. The over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, has remained steady at 43. You need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say about the game before locking in any Broncos vs. Raiders picks.

The model knows the Raiders finished 25th in the NFL in rushing a season ago, but used a first-round pick on Alabama standout Josh Jacobs. He'll step in right away and take pressure off Carr and the passing attack. Oakland has a chance to be successful on the ground or through the air against a Broncos defense that last year ranked in the bottom 10 against both the pass and the run.

The home team has covered in five of the last six meetings between the Raiders and Broncos, and Oakland has done its part in this rivalry as well, covering five of the last seven overall. Denver failed to cover in its last four games last year and comes into the 2019 season having covered only two of the last 10 games against divisional opponents.

But just because Oakland is at home doesn't mean it will cover the Broncos vs. Raiders spread on Monday Night Football.

Few teams were rushing the ball better at the end of last season than the Broncos, led by rookie Phillip Lindsay, who averaged 5.4 yards per carry and had nine scores. Meanwhile, only two teams gave up more yards on the ground than the Raiders, who allowed an eye-popping 4.7 per carry.

One major issue for the Raiders was protecting quarterback Derek Carr. In fact, Oakland allowed 52 sacks, more than three per game. Few teams could be worse to face in Week 1 of a new season with that issue than the Broncos, who have linebackers Von Miller (14.5 sacks in 2018) on one side, and Bradley Chubb (12 as a rookie) on the other side. Losing Brown isn't going to help Carr get rid of the ball sooner.

