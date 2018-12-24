Broncos vs. Raiders odds, line: 'Monday Night Football' picks, predictions from model on 16-6 run

The Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders have failed to meet expectations this season. When they meet on "Monday Night Football" at 8:15 p.m. ET in Oakland, it will be primarily for pride and assessment of their franchises moving forward. In the first year in the return of head coach Jon Gruden, the Raiders (3-11) went into full rebuilding mode fast after their early season was marked by a slew of personnel issues. The Broncos, in their second season under Vance Joseph, made a late surge toward playoff contention but were eliminated last week because of a home loss to the Browns. Denver is a three-point sportsbook favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 43 in the latest Raiders vs. Broncos odds. Before you make any Raiders vs. Broncos picks and predictions for "Monday Night Football," check out the results from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Broncos come to Oakland lamenting what might have been after they won three straight to join the AFC playoff picture, only to squander the opportunity with consecutive losses to sub-.500 teams. They had a perplexing letdown at San Francisco, and conservative play calling might have contributed to last week's defeat to upstart Cleveland.

The Broncos have been plagued by inconsistency and an inability to prevail in close games. Six of their eight losses are by single-figures. Still, in Week 2 Denver overcame a 12-point deficit and kicked a late field goal to beat the Raiders 20-19 in their first meeting. And despite its struggles, Denver has covered on five of its past seven trips to Oakland and the favorite is on a 10-2-1 ATS run in this series.

But these trends don't guarantee another cover against a Raiders club that, despite its shortcomings, has played much more respectably of late.

Oakland's most memorable performance of the season came in a 24-21 home upset of the Steelers two weeks ago as a 10-point underdog, and the Raiders have covered their past two home games. Oakland also dominated much of the way in its first meeting with Denver, as quarterback Derek Carr had perhaps his best outing of the season. He went 29 of 32 for 288 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

