Broncos vs. Raiders odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from proven model on 78-49 run

The final season of pro football in Oakland begins with a primetime matchup of one of the heated rivalries in the game, as the Oakland Raiders host the Denver Broncos in the nightcap of a Monday Night Football doubleheader at 10:20 p.m. ET. Each team has reason to be optimistic that 2019 will go better than 2018, though the Raiders may be short-handed on offense after wide receiver Antonio Brown was released on Saturday and quickly signed with the New England Patriots. Nevertheless, Oakland features a stable of young talent around quarterback Derek Carr. Swirling news surrounding Brown has caused major live movement in the Raiders vs. Broncos line. Oakland opened as a 2.5-point favorite, but the spread has moved a full five points and stands at Broncos -2.5 in the current Raiders vs. Broncos odds. The over-under is 43.

The model knows the Raiders finished 25th in the NFL in rushing a season ago, but used a first-round pick on Alabama standout Josh Jacobs. He'll step in right away and take pressure off Carr and the passing attack. Oakland has a chance to be successful on the ground or through the air against a Broncos defense that last year ranked in the bottom 10 against both the pass and the run.

The home team has covered in five of the last six meetings between the Raiders and Broncos, and Oakland has done its part in this rivalry as well, covering five of the last seven overall. Denver failed to cover in its last four games last year and comes into the 2019 season having covered only two of the last 10 games against divisional opponents.

But just because Oakland is at home doesn't mean it will cover the Broncos vs. Raiders spread on Monday Night Football.

The model knows Denver had several issues, but addressed them in the off-season. First, a formerly formidable Broncos defense that was among the league's best in 2017 dropped all the way to 22nd last year with nearly the same personnel. The team brought in a new coach in Fangio, whose track record as a defensive guru spanning three decades brought him to the Mile High City.

Flacco, meanwhile, should boost an offense that ranked just 24th in scoring. Against Oakland, however, the key may be the running of Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman. The two backs combined for 1,558 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, and Oakland ranked 30th against the run a year ago.

