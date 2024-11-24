AFC West rivals square off in NFL Week 12 action as the Denver Broncos (6-5) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (2-8) on CBS and Paramount+. The Broncos have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2024 NFL season and enter Sunday's game following a convincing 38-6 win against the Atlanta Falcons. They visit a Raiders team that has struggled to find any positives this season and has lost six straight games. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is 4:05 p.m. ET. The Broncos are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Raiders vs. Broncos odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. Denver is a -257 money line favorite (risk $257 to win $100), while Las Vegas is a +209 underdog. Sunday's game will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get on a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can now get a free 7-day trial, so sign up right here.

How to watch Broncos vs. Raiders

Raiders vs. Broncos date: Sunday, Nov. 24

Raiders vs. Broncos time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Raiders vs. Broncos TV channel: CBS

Raiders vs. Broncos streaming: Paramount+

Week 12 NFL picks for Broncos vs. Raiders

Before tuning into Sunday's game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 20-8 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 200-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 54-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Raiders vs. Broncos, the model is backing Under 41.5 total points to be scored. The Under has hit in each of Denver's last two games, including in Week 10 when the defense held the Kansas City Chiefs to just 16 points. The Broncos' defense ranks third overall in the NFL (289.4 yards allowed) and shouldn't have trouble containing a Raiders offense that generates the third-least offensive yards per game.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is coming off a four-touchdown game against the Atlanta Falcons and has a chance to have another impressive outing against a lackluster Raiders secondary. Las Vegas' offense hasn't consistently put points on the board this season, which is why the model is expecting the Under to hit in 60% of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.