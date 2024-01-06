The Denver Broncos hit the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 18 AFC West rivalry game on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas is 7-9 overall and 5-3 at home, while Denver is 8-8 overall and 3-4 on the road. Both teams have been eliminated from postseason contention. The Broncos are coming off a 16-9 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in their first game since the benching of Russell Wilson. The Raiders are looking to bounce back from a 23-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17. Josh Jacobs (quad) and Michael Mayer (toe) are out for Las Vegas, while Denver has ruled out Mike McGlinchey (ribs) and Chris Manhertz (illness).

Raiders vs. Broncos spread: Raiders -3

Raiders vs. Broncos over/under: 37 points

Raiders vs. Broncos money line: Raiders -159, Broncos +134

What you need to know about the Broncos

In Week 17, the Broncos earned a 16-9 victory over the Chargers. The Broncos' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who picked up 69 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Jarrett Stidham, who threw for 224 yards and a touchdown. Humphrey made the highlight reel thanks to a 54-yard receiving touchdown in the second quarter.

The Broncos have continued to be one of the better defensive teams in the league, outside of embarrassing performances against the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. Denver is led defensively by Justin Simmons and Patrick Surtain II, who were both recently named starters for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. With a win, the Broncos will notch their first winning season since 2016.

What you need to know about the Raiders

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Raiders had to settle for a 23-20 loss against the Colts last Sunday. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns, while Davante Adams picked up 126 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Sunday will be interim head coach Antonio Pierce's last audition for the team's full-time job. Pierce has gotten the endorsement from the team's biggest stars and appears to have the locker room behind him. The former NFL linebacker has led the Raiders to a 4-4 overall record, including a 20-14 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

