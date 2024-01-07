Longtime AFC West rivals are set to square off in Week 18 when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Both teams have officially been eliminated from postseason contention. The Broncos enter with an 8-8 overall record after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17. The Raiders enter at 7-9 overall after losing 23-20 to the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. Jarrett Stidham will be making his second straight start for the Broncos. All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs (quad) has been ruled out for the Raiders.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for the game:

Raiders vs. Broncos spread: Raiders -3

Raiders vs. Broncos over/under: 37 points

Raiders vs. Broncos money line: Raiders -159, Broncos +134

Raiders vs. Broncos live stream: fubo (try for free)

What you need to know about the Broncos

The Broncos are set to play their second straight game with Jarrett Stidham starting at quarterback after the benching of Russell Wilson. In his first start of the season, Stidham completed 20 of 32 passes for 224 yards and one touchdown pass. Stidham will get a boost in Week 18 with the return of wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who leads the team with 10 touchdown receptions.

The Broncos have the added motivation of playing for their first winning season since the 2016 season. Denver recently had three players -- safety Justin Simmons, cornerback Patrick Surtain II, and returner Marvin Mims Jr. -- named starters in the Pro Bowl Games. It was the second time being selected for both Simmons and Surtain, while it was the first time for Mims, a rookie second round pick out of Oklahoma.

What you need to know about the Raiders

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Raiders had to settle for a 23-20 loss against the Colts last Sunday. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns, while Davante Adams picked up 126 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Sunday will be interim head coach Antonio Pierce's last audition for the team's full-time job. Pierce has gotten the endorsement from the team's biggest stars and appears to have the locker room behind him. The former NFL linebacker has led the Raiders to a 4-4 overall record, including a 20-14 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

