AFC North meets AFC West as the Baltimore Ravens (5-3) host the Denver Broncos (5-3) in NFL Week 9 action on CBS and Paramount+. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have been one of the most intimidating teams in the league this season, and they will be hungry for revenge after falling late to the Cleveland Browns in Week 8, 29-24. They host a Broncos side that has been on a roll with rookie quarterback Bo Nix under center, winners of two straight.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is 1 p.m. ET. The Ravens are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Ravens vs. Broncos odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.

How to watch Broncos vs. Ravens

Ravens vs. Broncos date: Sunday, Nov. 3

Ravens vs. Broncos time: 1 p.m. ET

Ravens vs. Broncos TV channel: CBS

Ravens vs. Broncos streaming: Paramount+

Week 9 NFL picks for Broncos vs. Ravens

Before tuning into Sunday's Ravens vs. Broncos game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 13-5 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 194-134 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 48-27 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Ravens vs. Broncos, the model is backing Baltimore to cover the spread. The Broncos are a confident team with Nix under center, and they have the third-best scoring defense in the NFL. However, the model is leaning on Baltimore to take care of business after the Ravens came undone late against Jameis Winston and the Browns.

Jackson is 3-0 against the Broncos during his career with a 61% pass completion rate. He completed 80% of his passes in Week 3 coming off of a disappointing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and the pressure will be on him to have a similar rebound against a Denver pass defense that is allowing 176.3 average yards per game.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

