New Orleans @ Denver

Current Records: New Orleans 8-2; Denver 4-6

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the New Orleans Saints will be on the road. They will square off against the Denver Broncos at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. The Saints are looking to extend their current seven-game winning streak.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between New Orleans and the Atlanta Falcons last week was still a pretty decisive one as New Orleans wrapped it up with a 24-9 win at home. New Orleans QB Taysom Hill earned his paycheck as he accumulated 233 passing yards in addition to rushing for two TDs and 51 yards. Hill ended up with a passer rating of 163.40. Hill's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

The Saints' defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Atlanta's offensive line to sack QB Matt Ryan eight times for a total loss of 36 yards. Leading the way was DE Cameron Jordan and his three sacks. Jordan now has five sacks this year.

Meanwhile, Denver ran circles around the Miami Dolphins last week, and the extra yardage (459 yards vs. 223 yards) paid off. Denver beat Miami 20-13. RB Melvin Gordon was the offensive standout of the game for the Broncos, punching in two rushing touchdowns. Gordon hadn't helped his team much against the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Saints are the favorite in this one, with an expected 15-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought New Orleans up to 8-2 and Denver to 4-6. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest thrown interceptions in the NFL at three. On the other end of the spectrum, Denver is worst in the league in thrown interceptions, having thrown 17 on the season. Their sloppiness could come back to bite them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: FOX

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $170.00

Odds

The Saints are a big 15-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Saints as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.