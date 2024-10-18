Broncos vs. Saints live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Thursday Night Football'

Sean Payton returns to New Orleans to face his former team

Sean Payton is back in New Orleans, but he's not after a Saints victory. Two years after his trade to Denver, the longtime head coach is looking to put the Broncos above .500 on Thursday night, with Bo Nix and Co. kicking off Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season with a cross-conference clash.

Dennis Allen's Saints started the year hot, but quarterback Derek Carr is sidelined due to an injury, forcing rookie Spencer Rattler to make his second straight start. He's got a tall task before him, too, with the Broncos entering Thursday's contest boasting a top-five defense.

Can New Orleans spoil Payton's homecoming to snap a four-game losing streak? Or are the Broncos primed to keep pace with the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West, using their strong defense to improve to 4-3? Either way, this one should be close. Keep it locked here for live updates and analysis.

Where to watch Saints vs. Broncos

  • Date: Thursday, Oct. 17 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
  • Stream: Prime Video
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Broncos -2.5 | O/U 37 (DraftKings)
Saints get on the board with 35-yard FG

Rattler put together a nice, 62-yard drive on 11 plays, thanks to his 28-yard run, but the drive stalled in the red zone. Blake Grupe is good from 35 yards out, as the Saints trim the deficit to 10.

Bo Nix has just under two minutes to attempt to put more points on the board before halftime.

DEN 13 NO 3
1:57 remaining before halftime

 
Spencer Rattler rattled off a 28-yard run. He's going to have to do some of this tonight behind an offensive line that isn't doing him any favors. Saints in the red zone at the two-minute warning. 

 
Javonte Williams puts Broncos up by double digits

The Broncos are in control. Nix put together his best drive of the game, going 86 yards on eight plays, and Javonte Williams scored from eight yards out.

DEN 13 NO 0 7:30 remaining in the second quarter

 
Saints CB Paulson Adebo carted off

As if the injuries couldn't get any worse for New Orleans. Cornerback Paulson Adebo was just carted off the field with a lower-body injury. He has three interceptions on the year, which is tied for third in the NFL. 

 
Oh man, D.J. Jones jumped offsides and it takes away what was a scoop-and-score for Cody Barton after Rattler fumbles again. 

 
You're starting an NFL franchise tomorrow. Are you taking Bo Nix or Spencer Rattler? Tonight's been more a comedy of errors than anything else, but it's also hard to put all the blame on these young signal-callers. This is a good example of why a sturdy, healthy supporting cast is critical to a quarterback's growth.

 
Broncos turn fumble recovery into another FG

Following the turnover, Nix's unit went 42 yards on 10 plays before the drive was stopped at the Saints' 13-yard line. Lutz is good from 32 yards out.

A bit disappointing the Broncos couldn't get into the end zone, but this may be a low-scoring affair.

DEN 6 NO 0 13:24 remaining in the second quarter

 
Rattler hit while throwing, fumbles away possession

Redemption for LB Cody Barton. Firing off the edge, he got to Rattler while he was throwing, and forced a fumble. It was recovered by former Saint Kwon Alexander! 

Broncos take over at their own 45-yard line. 

 
Former Saint Lutz gets Broncos on the board

We have our first points of the game. Nix led Denver 52 yards down the field on nine plays, and the former Saints kicker Wil Lutz was good from 46 yards out. 

Nix looked much better on that second possession, and his line did a great job protecting as well. Give him time, and good things can happen against this Saints defense.

DEN 3 NO 0 5:28 remaining in the first quarter

 
Saints punt after picking up 1 first down

The two rookie quarterbacks exchanged punts to begin this prime-time showdown. After Spencer Rattler hit Foster Moreau for a pickup of 32 yards on New Orleans' first play from scrimmage, the Saints gained just eight more yards. 

Rattler had a downfield passing attempt that should have been picked off, but LB Cody Barton couldn't reel it in. 

 
Broncos punt on opening possession

Bo Nix and Co. picked up two first downs, but their opening drive stalled at the Saints' 41-yard line. Bo Nix looks ... very inaccurate to start. He missed two wide-open throws that would have put Denver into scoring position. But, he already has 22 rushing yards on two carries.

12:30 remaining in the first quarter

 
Broncos will get the ball first. Let's get this thing going. 

 
Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed have accounted for 50.4% of the Saints' receiving yards this season. Both are out tonight. It will be up to Mason Tipton, Bub Means, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Equanimeous St. Brown to step up for Spencer Rattler. 

 
Keep an eye on Broncos WR Devaughn Vele tonight. He recorded a career-high 78 receiving yards last week vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. In the two games he's played this season, he's caught 12 passes for 117 yards! 

 
Tonight, the Saints welcome Sean Payton back to New Orleans.

He won the only Super Bowl in Saints franchise history (XLIV, 2009 season). Tonight, he could become the seventh head coach to defeat all 32 current franchises in the NFL. 

The current list includes:

Bill Belichick
Tony Dungy
John Fox
Bill Parcells
Andy Reid
Mike Shanahan

 
Broncos inactives

 
Saints inactives

QB Derek Carr
TE Taysom Hill
WR Chris Olave
LB Pete Werner
RB Jordan Mims
DT Khalen Saunders
C/G Cesar Ruiz

