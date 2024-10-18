Broncos vs. Saints live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Thursday Night Football'

Sean Payton is back in New Orleans, but he's not after a Saints victory. Two years after his trade to Denver, the longtime head coach is looking to put the Broncos above .500 on Thursday night, with Bo Nix and Co. kicking off Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season with a cross-conference clash.

Dennis Allen's Saints started the year hot, but quarterback Derek Carr is sidelined due to an injury, forcing rookie Spencer Rattler to make his second straight start. He's got a tall task before him, too, with the Broncos entering Thursday's contest boasting a top-five defense.

Can New Orleans spoil Payton's homecoming to snap a four-game losing streak? Or are the Broncos primed to keep pace with the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West, using their strong defense to improve to 4-3? Either way, this one should be close. Keep it locked here for live updates and analysis.

Where to watch Saints vs. Broncos