Sean Payton will return to New Orleans as his Broncos face the Saints on Thursday Night Football, and he could face a defense that's ripe for the picking. The Saints allowed 277 rushing yards in a loss to Tampa last week, their third-most given up in a game since 1990. Thus, Broncos running backs Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin could be of interest for Saints vs. Broncos NFL prop picks, and don't forget about Box Nix. He had 61 rushing yards a week ago, so both his rushing props and passing prop bets have appeal for anyone entering NFL props.

On the other side, Payton will see a familiar face in Alvin Kamara. He's third in the NFL in scrimmage yards, averaging 111 per game. With a over/under of 108.5 yards for his rushing plus receiving prop on Caesars, you may need more information on how Denver defends opposing running backs to make a judgment on which side of the NFL prop bets to back. Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football or entering NFL predictions on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Broncos vs. Saints NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. SportsLine's AI PickBot has nailed 1,862 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of last season. Anybody who followed those picks was way up.

For Saints vs. Broncos NFL betting on Thursday Night Football, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Broncos vs. Saints prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for New Orleans vs. Denver here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Broncos vs. Saints

After analyzing Saints vs. Broncos props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Saints running back Alvin Kamara goes Under 71.5 rushing yards (-120 on DraftKings). Much like the Saints offense as a whole, Kamara has dropped off considerably since the season began. The five-time Pro Bowler averaged 99 rushing yards through the first two games, then averaged 82 rushing yards over the next two, but has put up just 33 rushing yards per game over his last two starts. He's also had his fewest carries of the season in each of his last two games.

Denver isn't the type of defense to get back on track against as it is elite. The Broncos rank fourth in points allowed, fourth in yards allowed and sixth in rushing yards per carry given up. Only one running back since Week 2 has topped 70 rushing yards versus Denver, and it was a rested J.K. Dobbins last week coming off a bye, as opposed to a running back coming off a short week like Kamara. SportsLine AI has Kamara finishing well short of 71.5 rushing yards (-120) as it has him finishing with 53.6 yards in a 4-star play. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Denver vs. New Orleans

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has six NFL props rated 4 stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any Saints vs. Broncos prop bets for Thursday Night Football.

Which Broncos vs. Saints prop bets should you target for Thursday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Saints vs. Broncos props, all from the SportsLine AI PickBot that has nailed 1,862 top-rated picks since the start of last season.