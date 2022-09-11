Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season concludes with Monday Night Football. The Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos will face off in a cross-conference tilt between teams with identical 2021 records. Both clubs finished 7-10 last season, with Denver hiring a new head coach in Nathaniel Hackett. In addition, the Broncos acquired star quarterback and former Seattle standout Russell Wilson, who will make his debut against his former team.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Seattle. Caesars Sportsbook lists Denver as a 6.5-point road favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44 in the latest Broncos vs. Seahawks odds. Before making any Seahawks vs. Broncos picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. Broncos:

Broncos vs. Seahawks spread: Broncos -6.5

Broncos vs. Seahawks over/under: 44 points

Broncos vs. Seahawks money line: Broncos -292, Seahawks +235

DEN: Broncos were 8-9 against the spread in 2021

SEA: Seahawks were 9-8 against the spread last season

Why the Broncos can cover

Denver's offense brings strengths from 2021 and the projection for vast improvement. The Broncos took care of the ball effectively last season, ranking in the top six of the NFL in turnovers (18) and interceptions (nine). Denver also benefits from the addition of quarterback Russell Wilson, who should transform the team's passing game. Wilson faces his old team and is the only quarterback to lead the Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory.

Though he is making his debut for Denver, Wilson is the all-time Seattle franchise record-holder for passing yards and passing touchdowns, and the veteran quarterback has the NFL record for most wins, including playoffs, in the first 10 years of a career. Wilson is replacing a quarterback group that was only modestly effective for the Broncos in 2021 and is one of only four quarterbacks in NFL history with a career passer rating that exceeds 100. With a pair of dynamic wide receivers in Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, Denver's passing game should be dangerous, and Seattle ranked No. 28 in the NFL in total defense last season.

Why the Seahawks can cover

The Seahawks have experienced success in the early going in recent years, winning three consecutive season-openers. The loss of Russell Wilson at the quarterback position certainly projects to hurt Seattle's offense, but the Seahawks do have strengths. No team committed fewer turnovers than the Seahawks last season with only 13 giveaways, and Seattle also threw the fewest interceptions in the league with seven. Seattle was in the top 10 of the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns, and the Seahawks were No. 3 in the league with 5.0 yards per carry.

Geno Smith projects to take the helm at the quarterback spot, and he has covered the spread in eight consecutive starts. Smith is also armed with a quality running game behind Rashaad Penny and the potential for rookie Kenneth Walker. Penny was the most effective runner in the NFL down the stretch of last season, racking up 671 rushing yards in the final five games. That was the highest mark in the NFL by a considerable margin over that sample, and Penny led the league with 6.3 yards per carry in 2021.

