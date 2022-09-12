Lumen Field will be the center of the football universe on Monday Night Football. The venue hosts the Week 1 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, with all eyes on the return of star quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson, the long-time standout quarterback of the Seahawks, will don a Broncos uniform after an offseason trade. Pete Carroll and the Seahawks will seek improvement after a 7-10 season last year, with Denver also looking to build on a 7-10 campaign under first-time head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Seattle. Caesars Sportsbook lists Denver as a 6.5-point road favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44 in the latest Broncos vs. Seahawks odds. Before making any Seahawks vs. Broncos picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 138-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a top-rated pick since Week 15 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Broncos vs. Seahawks, and just locked in its Monday Night Football picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. Broncos:

Broncos vs. Seahawks spread: Broncos -7

Broncos vs. Seahawks over/under: 44 points

Broncos vs. Seahawks money line: Broncos -320, Seahawks +250

DEN: Broncos were 8-9 against the spread in 2021

SEA: Seahawks were 9-8 against the spread last season

Broncos vs. Seahawks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Broncos can cover

Denver has projected strengths all over the roster, and the Broncos can also potentially exploit Seattle's issues. The Seahawks have considerable quarterback questions in the absence of Russell Wilson. Seattle finished No. 23 in the NFL in passing yards last season despite contributions from Wilson, and the Seahawks were third-worst in the league in accumulating first downs. On defense, Seattle was No. 28 in the league in total defense, yielding almost 380 total yards per game, and the Seahawks allowed 23.5 first downs per game, second-most in the NFL.

Denver averaged 4.5 yards per carry on offense last season, a top-10 mark, and the Broncos now have Wilson to spearhead the passing game as a nine-time Pro Bowl selection. On defense, only two teams allowed fewer points than the Broncos last season, and Denver ranked in the top quarter of the NFL in points allowed per drive, rushing touchdowns allowed, total yards allowed, passing yards allowed, and first downs allowed last season.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle has a new quarterback involved, with starter Geno Smith on board. The Seahawks should make life easy for their signal-caller, however, as the team has strong skill position talent. Seattle finished No. 3 in the NFL with 5.0 yards per carry last season, and the Seahawks racked up 18 rushing touchdowns. Rashaad Penny is a standout when healthy, and he rushed for more yards (671) than any player in the NFL over the last five weeks of the 2021 season. Penny led the league with 6.3 yards per carry over the full 2021 sample, and the Seahawks also have top-flight receiving talent.

Veteran Tyler Lockett contributed 1,175 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last season. Lockett has a streak of three straight 1,000-yard seasons and has caught at least eight touchdowns in four consecutive campaigns. Lockett is flanked by DK Metcalf, who generated 12 touchdowns last season and is in the top eight of NFL history with 29 receiving touchdowns over his first three seasons. With a defense that stones the running game, allowing only 3.8 yards per carry last season, the Seahawks can force Denver into uncomfortable situations.

How to make Seahawks vs. Broncos picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 41 combined points scored. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's Broncos vs. Seahawks picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Seahawks vs. Broncos on Monday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Broncos spread you need to jump on, all from the model that's 138-97 on NFL picks, and find out.