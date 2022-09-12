The Russell Wilson era begins in earnest for the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football to close out the Week 1 NFL schedule. Wilson will make his first start with the Broncos after being acquired in an offseason trade. Wilson will also return to Lumen Field in Seattle to face his old team, the Seattle Seahawks, in front of the 12th Man. Both teams finished 7-10 last season and will try to improve on those marks in 2022.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Seattle. Caesars Sportsbook lists Denver as a 6.5-point road favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44 in the latest Broncos vs. Seahawks odds. Before making any Seahawks vs. Broncos picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Broncos vs. Seahawks spread: Broncos -7

Broncos vs. Seahawks over/under: 44 points

Broncos vs. Seahawks money line: Broncos -320, Seahawks +250

DEN: Broncos were 8-9 against the spread in 2021

SEA: Seahawks were 9-8 against the spread last season

Why the Broncos can cover

The Broncos were elite in ball security last season, committing only 18 turnovers and throwing only 18 interceptions, and the running game is effective. Denver's tandem of Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams led a unit that averaged 4.5 yards per carry, a top-10 figure in the NFL.

Gordon and Williams also comprise one of only three NFL duos with at least 1,000 scrimmage yards each out of the backfield last season, and they combined for more than 2,300 total yards and 17 touchdowns. Williams is a high-ceiling player with explosiveness, while Gordon is one of only five players in NFL history to generate at least eight rushing touchdowns in each of his first six seasons. Seattle allowed the second-most first downs last season, yielding 23.5 per game, and the Seahawks also allowed 379.1 total yards per game, No. 28 in the league.

Why the Seahawks can cover

The Seahawks have experienced success in the early going in recent years, winning three consecutive season-openers. The loss of Russell Wilson at the quarterback position certainly projects to hurt Seattle's offense, but the Seahawks do have strengths. No team committed fewer turnovers than the Seahawks last season with only 13 giveaways, and Seattle also threw the fewest interceptions in the league with seven. Seattle was in the top 10 of the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns, and the Seahawks were No. 3 in the league with 5.0 yards per carry.

Geno Smith projects to take the helm at the quarterback spot, and he has covered the spread in eight consecutive starts. Smith is also armed with a quality running game behind Rashaad Penny and the potential for rookie Kenneth Walker. Penny was the most effective runner in the NFL down the stretch of last season, racking up 671 rushing yards in the final five games. That was the highest mark in the NFL by a considerable margin over that sample, and Penny led the league with 6.3 yards per carry in 2021.

