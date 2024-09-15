Sean Payton's Denver Broncos (0-1) will host Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) in an NFL Week 2 showdown on CBS and Paramount+. Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix had a rough outing in his NFL debut as his team fell on the road to the Seattle Seahawks 26-20. He now faces a Steelers team that didn't get much offense with Justin Fields under center, but got help from the defense in an 18-10 win against the Atlanta Falcons. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get 50% off your first year when you sign up here (expires 9/23/24).

How to watch Steelers vs. Broncos

Broncos vs. Steelers date: Sunday, Sept. 15

Broncos vs. Steelers time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Broncos vs. Steelers TV channel: CBS

Broncos vs. Steelers streaming: Paramount+

Week 2 NFL picks for Steelers vs. Broncos

Before tuning into Sunday's Broncos vs. Steelers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on top-rated NFL betting picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Broncos vs. Steelers, the model is backing Pittsburgh to cover the spread. Tomlin is a master at sending his team up against rookie QBs, and he will make Nix's life difficult on Sunday despite Pittsburgh playing its second road game in a row. Justin Fields wasn't lights out in Week 1 and didn't throw a TD pass, but T.J. Watt and the d-corps would help keep the opposition from running up the scoreboard.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

