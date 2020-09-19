The Denver Broncos travel to the other side of the country this weekend, as they will take on Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. Both teams missed the postseason in 2019 but feel as though this year is different. The Steelers finally have their quarterback healthy while the Broncos have finally discovered their new permanent signal-caller. Drew Lock may have shown potential in a couple of stars last year, but his Broncos fell to the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, 16-14. The Steelers on the other hand defeated the New York Giants on Monday night fairly handily, 26-16.

It took a couple of drives for Roethlisberger to get going last week, and he ended up throwing three touchdowns -- including two to JuJu Smith-Schuster. As for Lock, he struggled to get the offense moving in Week 1 and threw for just 216 yards and one touchdown against the Titans. Still, John Elway did an excellent job acquiring offensive weapons to surround his new quarterback with, and it's possible Lock could unlock that potential this Sunday.

Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff. All odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, September 20 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Heinz Field (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Broncos at Steelers (-7)

This line reopened on Sunday at Steelers -6.5 but had moved to Steelers -7 by Tuesday. That's where it sits as of Saturday.

The pick: Steelers -7. I do believe that the Broncos are going to make a late-push for a postseason spot, but the Steelers are the better team right now. Roethlisberger showed earlier this week that he was getting back in a rhythm with Smith-Schuster, and even if James Conner isn't 100 percent healthy, Benny Snell showed he has the ability to serve as the No. 1 back. More importantly, the Steelers have one of the best defenses in the league, which held the Giants to just 291 total yards of offense and star running back Saquon Barkley to just six rushing yards on 15 carries. Lock having no run game on Sunday will put even more pressure on the young quarterback.

Over/Under 40.5 points

The total opened at 43.5 on Sunday but has plummeted ever since. Much of that was due to Denver's performance on Monday night, as the total fell from 43 before the game to 41 by Tuesday morning. After briefly ticking up to 41.5, the total has fallen below the key number of 41 as of Saturday.

The pick: Over 40.5. I have serious concerns with the Broncos offense at this point after they managed just 14 points against a banged-up Titans secondary, but 40.5 is the lowest total this week at William Hill. Last week, Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski left 10 points on the board after what was the worst game of his career, so the 16-14 game should have really been closer 26-14. Additionally, four out of the last five matchups between the Broncos and Steelers have cleared 41 points, so I'm leaning towards taking the Over.

Player props

Drew Lock total completions: Over 20.5 (-125). Lock completed 22 of 33 passes against the Titans in Week 1, and that number could be higher if the Broncos get behind early on Sunday. That's what happened to the Giants earlier this week, and Daniel Jones finished with 26 completions for 279 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Lock is a prospective gunslinger, and with Phillip Lindsay out due to injury, Vic Fangio may let him loose this game.

JuJu Smith-Schuster longest reception: Over 20.5 (-110). Two different Titans receivers recorded catches longer that 21 yards against the Broncos last Monday night, and Smith-Schuster is much more talented than the likes of Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith. Additionally, the Broncos' top cornerback, A.J. Bouye, was placed on injured reserve after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 1, so Smith-Schuster should be excited to take the field this weekend. He's coming off a disappointing season that can be blamed on Roethlisberger's injury, and the two understand it's best for the team if they are working off each other. Smith-Schuster caught six passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1, and could have an even better outing this Sunday.

Team with most punts: Broncos (-155). This isn't a very exciting prop, but it should be easy money. The Steelers punted four times last week while the Broncos punted five times. At this point in the season, the Steelers have the more consistent offense and by far the better defense.