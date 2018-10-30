Broncos vs. Texans odds, line, spread drop following Demaryius Thomas trade

Sunday's clash between the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans was always going to be an important game. Denver is trying to move back towards .500, while Houston is on top of the AFC South. However, the stakes were ratcheted up a notch with news that the Broncos traded star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to the Texans on Tuesday at the NFL trade deadline. After the trade, the Broncos vs. Texans odds fell from Denver -2.5 all the way to -1 in a matter of hours, with Thomas viewed as having a major impact on the game's outcome. Before you make your Broncos vs. Texans picks and predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. In a straight-up, pick'em format, their proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and 2017, performing better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model was a blistering 13-1 straight-up last week. Additionally, it was a strong 6-0 on all top-rated picks in Week 8, including nailing the Redskins (-1) over the Giants and the Seahawks (+3) vs. the Lions. That perfect mark in Week 8 improved its overall run to 68-43 on all top-rated picks. Anybody who has been following these picks is way, way up.

For Texans vs. Broncos, we can tell you the model is leaning toward the Over, and it also has locked in a bold point-spread pick that hits in nearly 55 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model expects Thomas to have an average day in his first game with the Texans. He is projected to catch three passes for 44 yards, while quarterback Deshaun Watson gifts two interceptions against the Broncos' play-making secondary.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will continue to be the focal point of Houston's passing attack even after the trade, with six catches for 94 yards and a touchdown. You can also expect the Texans to stay dedicated to running the football. They are the No. 11 rushing offense with over 100 yards per game.

However, don't expect the Demaryius Thomas trade to make the cover a given for the Texans.

Courtland Sutton is expected to step up in his new role as the No. 2 wide receiver in the Mile High City. He'll have a solid seven-catch, 84-yard day, according to the model. Those number are improvements over Thomas' season average of 4.5 receptions for 50.25 yards per game.

Additionally, the Texans are just 3-5 against the spread this season.

Who wins Broncos vs. Texans now that Demaryius Thomas has been traded? And which side of the spread hits nearly 55 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors over the past two seasons.