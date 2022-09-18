Russell Wilson will try to avenge his Week 1 loss to his former team and get the Denver Broncos in the win column when the Houston Texans visit Colorado on Sunday on Paramount+. The Broncos rallied behind but suffered a 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. The Texans are looking for a win as well after having to settle for a 20-20 tie with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+.

Kickoff for Sunday's game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Broncos, who have a 5-3-0 all-time record against the Texans, are 10-point favorites in the latest Broncos vs. Texans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 45.

How to watch Broncos vs. Texans

Broncos vs. Texans date: Sunday, Sept. 18

Broncos vs. Texans time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Broncos vs. Texans TV: CBS

Broncos vs. Texans streaming: Paramount+

Week 1 NFL picks for Texans vs. Broncos

Before tuning into Sunday's Broncos vs. Texans game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-98 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Broncos vs. Texans, the model is picking Denver to cover the spread. Denver is 4-0 against the spread in its last four home games and 6-1 against the spread in its last seven Week 2 matchups.

The Broncos had plenty of hiccups on the road in their season-opener, including two goal-line fumbles. This is likely because many starters sat out the preseason and were still getting their sea legs. They should be a more disciplined team in Week 2, especially at home in Denver.

While the Texans were able to hang on against the Colts last week, they enter Sunday's game with questions about the health of their offensive line and will be without center Justin Britt. Expect Houston to battle like they did against Indianapolis, despite being outmatched against Denver.

