Broncos vs. Titans: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Denver (home) vs. Tennessee (away)

Current Records: Denver 1-4-0; Tennessee 2-3-0

What to Know

Denver will take on Tennessee at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

The Broncos were able to grind out a solid win over the Chargers last week, winning 20-13. RB Phillip Lindsay looked sharp as he rushed for 114 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Lindsay has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, if Tennessee was expecting to get some payback for the 13-12 loss against Buffalo the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Tennessee came up short against Buffalo, falling 14-7.

Denver's victory lifted them to 1-4 while Tennessee's defeat dropped them down to 2-3. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Denver enters the contest with only 4 passing touchdowns allowed, good for fourth best in the league. As for the Titans, they come into the matchup boasting the third fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at 2. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Titans.

Over/Under: 39

Series History

Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.