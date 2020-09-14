Teams known for their stingy defenses battle on Monday Night Football when the Tennessee Titans visit the Denver Broncos. Tennessee, 9-7 in 2019, limited opposing offenses to 20.7 points per game a year ago, 12th-best in the NFL. Denver (7-9), meanwhile, had the 10th-best defense, allowing 19.8 points. The Broncos will be without linebacker Von Miller, who injured his ankle earlier in the week and could miss significant time.

The game is slated to start at 10:20 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High. Tennessee leads the all-time series 22-16-1, but Denver has a 12-7-1 edge in games played at home. Tennessee is a three-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Broncos odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 41. Before locking in any Broncos vs. Titans picks, make sure you see the latest Monday Night Football predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five years ago. It also enters the 2020 NFL season on an incredible 96-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Broncos vs. Titans. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Titans vs. Broncos:

Broncos vs. Titans spread: Titans -3

Broncos vs. Titans over-under: 41 points

Broncos vs. Titans money line: Titans -160, Broncos +140

TEN: LB Harold Landry led the Titans with a career-high nine sacks last season

DEN: S Justin Simmons led the Broncos with four interceptions and 15 pass breakups

Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee will look for its second consecutive Week 1 victory after defeating Cleveland a year ago. The Titans will once again turn to their defense after limiting the Broncos to 270 total yards, including 167 passing, in a Week 6 loss at Denver last October. The Titans added defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to the mix this offseason. In 13 games with the Seahawks a year ago, Clowney recorded 31 tackles, three sacks, three pass breakups, one interception, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Inside linebacker Rashaan Evans, the team's top tackler from 2019, also returns. He led the Titans with 139 stops, including 2.5 sacks. He also had 11 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback pressures, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery.

The 22nd overall pick in the 2018 draft played 15 games, including seven starts as a rookie. For his career, he has 23 starts and played in 31 games, recording 202 career tackles.

Why the Broncos can cover

Denver has had plenty of success in season-openers, going 39-20-1 all-time, including wins in seven straight at home. Quarterback Drew Lock will be the starter. Last season, he passed for 1,020 yards (204 per game) and seven touchdowns, while throwing three interceptions for an 89.7 rating.

The offense will feature a new running back in former Los Angeles Chargers standout Melvin Gordon, who is in his sixth year. Gordon had 908 scrimmage yards, including 612 rushing, and nine touchdowns a year ago. He is the only running back in the league with eight or more rushing touchdowns in the past four seasons. Gordon has shined on Monday Night Football, with 90-plus scrimmage yards in two of the past three games he has played.

How to make Broncos vs. Titans picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total. In fact, it says Tannehill will pass for 200 yards and a score, while the Broncos' rushing attack will be held to under 100 yards and one TD. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Titans vs. Broncos on Monday Night Football? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Broncos vs. Titans spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.