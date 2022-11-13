Two of the top defensive teams in the league this season will meet during the Week 10 NFL schedule when the Tennessee Titans (5-3) host the Denver Broncos (3-5) on Sunday on Paramount+. Denver ranks second in scoring defense, giving up just 16.5 points per game. Tennessee ranks 10th in that category, giving up 19.8. Both teams, however, are looking to get their offenses going. Russell Wilson has struggled in his first year in Denver, while Tennessee has been one-dimensional, leaning almost entirely on running back Derrick Henry. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for seven days.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., is set for 1 p.m. ET. Tennessee is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Broncos vs. Titans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 39.

How to watch Titans vs. Broncos

Broncos vs. Titans date: Sunday, Nov. 13

Broncos vs. Titans time: 1 p.m. ET

Broncos vs. Titans TV channel: CBS

Broncos vs. Titans streaming: Paramount+

Week 10 NFL picks for Broncos vs. Titans

Before tuning into Sunday's Broncos vs. Titans game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 151-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Titans vs. Broncos, the model is picking Tennessee (-2.5) to cover the spread. The Titans haven't been flashy this season, but they're finding ways to pick up wins and covers. They lead the AFC South with their 5-3 mark and won four of their last five after opening the season on a two-game losing streak. The only loss during that span came on the road in overtime at Kansas City in Week 9. They're 6-2 against the spread overall this season after easily staying within 12.5 last week against the Chiefs.

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill's is listed as questionable after he's missed the last two games with an ankle injury. But Henry remains the driving force of this offense whether it's Tannehill or rookie Malik Willis under center. Henry leads the NFL in rushing yards (870) and attempts (183) and ranks second in rushing touchdowns (nine). He's found another gear the past three weeks, averaging 154 yards and 1.3 touchdowns per game during that span.

The model projects that Henry will push for another 100-yard day, while Wilson isn't able to hit 250 passing yards against a tough Tennessee defense. The Titans cover almost 60% of the time, making them a strong choice for Week 10 NFL bets.

