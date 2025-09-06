The Denver Broncos host the Tennessee Titans in an AFC tilt to kick off the 2025 season. The Broncos are coming off a 10-7 season in 2024 that featured a wild card appearance in the playoffs. The Titans logged a 3-14 season in 2024 and drafted Cameron Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Tennessee leads the all-time series 25-18-1 over the Broncos.

Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. Denver is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Broncos odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 42.5. Before making any Broncos vs. Titans picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine projection model.

Here are SportsLine model's best bets for Titans vs. Broncos on Sunday:

Over 42.5 total points

The Broncos were one of the best teams ATS last season. Denver was 8-0 against the spread as the favorite and 6-0 ATS as the home favorite. In addition, they went 6-2 ATS as the home team in 2024. It was a different case for the Titans, as they went 2-6 ATS as the away team. Considering that Cam Ward will be making his team debut on the road, backing Bo Nix and Sean Payton is the smart choice. SportsLine's model has Denver covering in 54% of simulations.

Last season, Denver ranked tenth in the NFL in scoring offense (25) and should be better as Bo Nix goes into this sophomore season. The Broncos offense added Evan Engram, J.K. Dobbins, and RJ Harvey this offseason, joining Courtland Sutton and Nix. While Ward is making his NFL debut, he provides a better floor at QB compared to Will Levis and Mason Rudolph from last year. The Titans offense also features Tony Pollard, Calvin Ridley, and Chig Okonkwo. SportsLine's model has these teams combining for 47 total points.

