The Denver Broncos will try to continue their resurgence when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. Denver (4-5) has bounced back from a rough start in Sean Payton's first year as head coach, posting three consecutive victories, including back-to-back triumphs over defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City and Buffalo. Minnesota (6-4) also has turned around its season, as it has won five straight games and six of seven following an 0-3 start.

Kickoff from Empower Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Denver is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Broncos vs. Vikings odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.5. Before making any Vikings vs. Broncos picks of your own, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Advanced Computer Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-125 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-17 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Broncos vs. Vikings and just locked in its picks and Sunday Night Football predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Vikings vs. Broncos:

Broncos vs. Vikings spread: Denver -2.5

Broncos vs. Vikings over/under: 42.5 points

Broncos vs. Vikings money line: Denver -136, Minnesota +116

DEN: The Broncos are 1-3-1 against the spread as favorites this season

MIN: The Vikings are 4-0-1 ATS on the road in 2023



Broncos vs. Vikings picks: See picks at SportsLine



Broncos vs. Vikings live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Broncos can cover

Denver did not trail at Buffalo on Monday Night Football last week until late in the fourth quarter, but it took advantage of several miscues by the Bills in the final minute and recorded a 24-22 victory with a field goal as time expired. The Broncos are last in the NFL with an average of 27.6 points allowed this season, but have given up only 16 per contest during their winning streak, the best mark in the league in that span. They now look to become the first team in league history to post three consecutive wins against opponents that had 13 or more victories the previous year.

It hasn't been pretty, but Russell Wilson has been getting the job done after a disappointing first season with the Broncos. The veteran quarterback has thrown six touchdown passes without being intercepted during the team's current run and has 12 scoring tosses with only two picks over his last six games. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton is tied for second in the NFL with seven TD receptions, hauling in a scoring pass in four straight contests and seven of nine this year. See which team to pick here.

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota is coming off a 27-19 home triumph over New Orleans, its fifth consecutive win without top receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring) and second since a torn Achilles tendon in Week 8 ended Kirk Cousins' season. After rookie Jaren Hall went down with a concussion on the second series of his first career start the following week, Joshua Dobbs stepped in just five days after being acquired from Arizona and has been superb. The 28-year-old Dobbs, who is with his sixth organization since 2021, has completed 43-of-64 pass attempts for 426 yards and three touchdowns while running for 110 yards and a pair of scores in his first two games with the Vikings.

Dobbs threw for a career-high 268 yards and a TD while also running for a score against the Saints to become the first player in NFL history with both a passing and rushing touchdown in multiple games for more than one team in a season. He hopes to have T.J. Hockenson at his disposal on Sunday as the tight end is listed as questionable with injured ribs. Hockenson had his first 100-yard performance last week, making 11 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown. See which team to pick here.

How to make Broncos vs. Vikings picks on SNF

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the point total, calling for 42 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's SNF picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Vikings vs. Broncos on Sunday Night Football, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Vikings vs. Broncos spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 174-125 roll on NFL picks, and find out.