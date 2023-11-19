The Denver Broncos will seek their fourth consecutive victory when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. Denver (4-5), which lost five of its first six contests, is seeking its first four-game winning streak since getting off to a 4-0 start in 2016. The Vikings (6-4) are even hotter, as they have posted five straight victories, all without top receiver Justin Jefferson, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury and is questionable for SNF.

Kickoff from Empower Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Denver is a three-point favorite in the latest Broncos vs. Vikings odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. Before making any Vikings vs. Broncos picks of your own, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Advanced Computer Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-125 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-17 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Broncos vs. Vikings and just locked in its picks and Sunday Night Football predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Vikings vs. Broncos:

Broncos vs. Vikings spread: Denver -3

Broncos vs. Vikings over/under: 41.5 points

Broncos vs. Vikings money line: Denver -150, Minnesota +127

DEN: The Broncos are 1-3-1 against the spread as favorites this season

MIN: The Vikings are 4-0-1 ATS on the road in 2023



Broncos vs. Vikings picks: See picks at SportsLine



Broncos vs. Vikings live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Broncos can cover

Denver is vying for its third straight victory against a team that recorded 13 or more wins last season after edging the Bills 24-22 in Buffalo on Monday Night Football last week. It was the second consecutive triumph as at least a seven-point underdog for Denver, which defeated defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City, 24-9, in Week 8. Wideout Courtland Sutton hauled in a touchdown pass for the fourth game in a row and is tied for second in the NFL with a career-high seven scoring receptions.

The 28-year-old Sutton, a second-round pick out of SMU in the 2018 NFL Draft, leads Denver with 41 catches and 433 receiving yards. Russell Wilson has 18 touchdown passes in his first nine games of 2023 after recording only 16 in his first season with the Broncos last year. The 34-year-old has gone without an interception in five of his last six contests and has thrown only four all season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota is coming off a 27-19 home triumph over New Orleans, its fifth consecutive win without top receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring) and second since a torn Achilles tendon in Week 8 ended Kirk Cousins' season. After rookie Jaren Hall went down with a concussion on the second series of his first career start the following week, Joshua Dobbs stepped in just five days after being acquired from Arizona and has been superb. The 28-year-old Dobbs, who is with his sixth organization since 2021, has completed 43-of-64 pass attempts for 426 yards and three touchdowns while running for 110 yards and a pair of scores in his first two games with the Vikings.

Dobbs threw for a career-high 268 yards and a TD while also running for a score against the Saints to become the first player in NFL history with both a passing and rushing touchdown in multiple games for more than one team in a season. He hopes to have T.J. Hockenson at his disposal on Sunday as the tight end is listed as questionable with injured ribs. Hockenson had his first 100-yard performance last week, making 11 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown. See which team to pick here.

How to make Broncos vs. Vikings picks on SNF

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the point total, calling for 42 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's SNF picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Vikings vs. Broncos on Sunday Night Football, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Vikings vs. Broncos spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 174-125 roll on NFL picks, and find out.