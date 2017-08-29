Broncos waive DE Jimmy Bean with failed physical designation

Jimmy Bean lasted all of 72 hours with the Denver Broncos.

The team on Monday released the second-year defensive end, whom they acquired off waivers Friday, with a failed physical designation.

The Broncos did not make a corresponding roster move.

A 2016 undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State, Bean was added to the Oakland Raiders' practice squad last September and signed a futures contract with the club in January. He was released by Oakland after participating in their first two preseason games.

Bean, who's yet to appear in a regular-season game, will revert to Denver's injured reserve list if he goes unclaimed.

