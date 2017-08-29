Broncos waive DE Jimmy Bean with failed physical designation
The Broncos released the second-year defensive end, whom they acquired off waivers Friday.
Jimmy Bean lasted all of 72 hours with the Denver Broncos.
The team on Monday released the second-year defensive end, whom they acquired off waivers Friday, with a failed physical designation.
The Broncos did not make a corresponding roster move.
What's next for the Denver Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news, take a second to sign up for our FREE Broncos newsletter!
A 2016 undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State, Bean was added to the Oakland Raiders' practice squad last September and signed a futures contract with the club in January. He was released by Oakland after participating in their first two preseason games.
Bean, who's yet to appear in a regular-season game, will revert to Denver's injured reserve list if he goes unclaimed.
For more Broncos news, follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @Kelberman247
-
Dickerson signing one-day deal with Rams
Dickerson, 56, last played in the NFL in 1993
-
Elliott, NFLPA using Deflategate lawyer
Elliott will be in New York to appeal his six-game suspension on Tuesday
-
NFL owners make big donations for Harvey
McNair donates $1 million to flood relief, while Kraft pledged to match up to $1 million in...
-
NFL moves Cowboys-Texans to Arlington
The game was supposed to be played at NRG Stadium, but will now be held at AT&T Stadium
-
Jets pick McCown to be starter
The McCown-Jets era begins against the Bills on Sept. 10
-
Ravens extend Harbaugh through 2019
Harbaugh, who has guided the Ravens to an 85-59 record and one Super Bowl, isn't going any...
Add a Comment