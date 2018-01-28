Broncos will reportedly try to trade Aqib Talib this offseason due to salary concerns

Aqib Talib has been a staple of the great Denver Broncos defenses for years now. He signed with the Broncos back in 2014, and the team has routinely ranked among the top defenses in the league ever since -- and that's due in no small part to his excellent play. The Broncos have ranked third, first, fourth, and third in yards per game allowed during Talib's four years with the team, as well as fourth, first, first, and 10th in Football Outsiders' defensive DVOA.

But Talib may not be with the Broncos much longer. The team is expected to shop him around on the trade market this offseason, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.

Bronco fans may see Aqib Talib represent their team for the last time Sunday when he plays for the AFC in the Pro Bowl Game. ... Although Talib has two years left on the six-year, $57 million contract he signed with the Broncos in March 2014, Denver is expected to place him on the trading block because of financial considerations.

Talib is headed into the fifth year of that deal and will count against the Broncos' cap for $12 million during the 2018 season. If he's traded or released this offseason, his cap hit plummets to $1 million. The Broncos could use the savings to pursue an upgrade at quarterback, to name just one example.

Corners Chris Harris and Bradley Roby are both signed for 2018 and both are at least three years younger than Talib, meaning they should experience less of a decline in their quality of play, and do so less rapidly over the next few seasons. If the Broncos can find another outside corner to replace Talib at a lower cost, they might be willing to part with him for draft pick compensation that allows them to replenish their talent at other positions.