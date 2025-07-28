Veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton and the Denver Broncos agreed to a four-year, $92 million extension, according to multiple reports. Sutton had not been a full participant in training camp practices this week in anticipation of reaching a new deal. Coach Sean Payton said Monday that the two sides made progress and an extension was expected to be finalized soon.

"He's gotten limited reps, and I think we're close," Payton said. "I'm not going to speak ahead of it, but we're real close on a contract. I think our goal, when he and I met George (Paton) all along was this coming Monday. So I think there'll be something fairly soon there."

Sutton, 29, was entering the final year of the four-year, $60.8 million extension he signed in November 2021 and previously carried a $20.2 million cap hit for the 2025 season, according to Spotrac. Under the new agreement, Sutton is set to earn about $23 million annually through the 2029 season.

The veteran wideout caught a career-high 81 passes last season for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns -- both the second-highest totals of his career. It marked his first 1,000-yard season since 2019, when he earned his only Pro Bowl selection in his second year in the NFL.

Sutton skipped voluntary workouts last offseason while he sought a new deal, which ultimately failed to materialize. However, the Broncos added $1.5 million in performance-based incentives to his contract -- all of which Sutton earned. He caught 40 more passes last season than Denver's next-leading receiver, Devaughn Vele, who had 41 receptions.

The extension secures the top target for quarterback Bo Nix and an offense that ranked 10th in the NFL in scoring last season, averaging 25 points per game -- the Broncos' best finish since the Peyton Manning era.

Denver reached the playoffs last season for the first time in nine years, since winning Super Bowl 50 at the end of the 2015 season. Sutton has been a consistent presence in the Broncos' offense since the franchise selected him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of SMU. He has led the team in receiving yards four of the past seven seasons despite playing with a revolving door of quarterbacks -- a cycle that appears to be over with Nix' impressive rookie campaign in 2024.

Now entering his eighth NFL season, Sutton totaled 379 receptions for 5,340 yards and 32 touchdowns.