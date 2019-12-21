Brother of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard dies after stabbing at bar in Nashville
The 49ers quarterback won't be attending Saturday's game against the Rams
Two men are dead after a stabbing at a bar in Nashville on Saturday morning, and one of the deceased has been identified as Clayton Beathard, the younger brother of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard.
According to police in Nashville, the fatal stabbings took place just before 3 a.m. on Saturday and appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that started inside of a local bar. At some point, the fight made its way outside, which is where things got violent. A total of three people were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after the fight, including Clayton, who was just 22 years old. The other man who was killed in the fight has been identified as Paul Trapeni, 21. According to police, the third man who was stabbed didn't suffer a fatal injury. The unidentified man was treated and released from the hospital on Saturday.
Poilce in Nashville are still on the hunt for the culprit and they're currently asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest who was identified on a surveillance photo from the bar.
The 49ers have announced that C.J. Beathard won't be in uniform for Saturday's game against the Rams. Instead, the quarterback will be traveling with Nashville to be with his family.
"The 49ers family was shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the tragedy involving C.J. Beathard's younger brother, Clayton," the team said in a statement. "We extend our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard family as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one. C.J. has traveled home to join his family knowing he has the support of our entire organization as they grieve the passing of Clayton."
One of C.J. Beathard's teammates, Jordan Matthews, sent out a tweet on Saturday asking for people to keep the Beathard family in their prayers.
Clayton comes from a well-known family that's made its name both in football and country music. On the football end, Clayton was the grandson of Hall of Fame NFL executive Bobby Beathard, who was in the front office for four different Super Bowl winning teams during his lengthy time in the NFL. On the country music end, Clayton was the son of country music songwriter Casey Beathard and the brother of country music singer/songwriter Tucker Beathard. Clayton also had two sisters.
The 22-year-old Clayton had just finished his junior year at Long Island University, where he was on the roster for the Sharks, who had just made the jump to FCS football. Clayton played in seven games this year before his season was ended due to an injury.
The younger Beathard is from Tennessee and went to high school in Franklin, which is just south of Nashville.
