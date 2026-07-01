Brother of NFL star Calais Campbell charged with the murder of their mother

Ciarre Campbell, the brother of Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell, has been charged in the death of their mother, Nateal Campbell, per WSBTV.com. According to Fulton County Jail records, Ciarre, 41, was booked on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife.

Nateal's body was discovered at her Buckhead home in Atlanta on Tuesday after a family member reportedly called police for a welfare check. Lt. Christopher Butler said that they had received calls to this location previously.

"There have been some indications of possibly some mental health issues with an individual," Butler said.

The Campbell family released a statement on the death of their mother, via ESPN:

"We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell. While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We ask for privacy at this time so that we may honor her and share in our overwhelming grief privately and as a family."

Ciarre will be represented by defense attorney Jay Abt, who issued a statement to WSBTV.com.

"We vigorously protest his innocence. We look forward to his day in court. I'm honored to defend him and, most importantly, the Campbell family, I'm asking on their behalf that the public respect their privacy at this time," Abt said.

Calais is a six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman who is set to enter his 19th NFL season after signing a one-year deal with the Ravens this offseason. A second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2008 out of Miami, Calais was named a first-team All-Pro in 2017 after recording a career-high 14.5 sacks, and was named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2019.

He famously has made it a point to give back to the several communities he has played in, and also launched the Charles Richard Campbell (CRC) Foundation alongside his mother and siblings to honor his late father. The foundation is centered around community activism and empowering the youth, because "every person deserves the opportunity to live out their dreams."

"My goal when I give back is to inspire people; to encourage people to believe that dreams are achievable if you put the work in," Campbell said after winning Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. "Everybody, and I mean everybody, can give back. Wherever you are in your life, it doesn't matter where you are in your life, but reach back and help someone. It's our duty to help our neighbors. Even if you can only give five minutes to someone in need, give it to them. That one-on-one quality time, that little bit of extra time can make a world of difference. Those five minutes can change a life. Walter Payton spent time with my coach, which, in turn, ended up having a strong impact on me. Walter Payton strived to have an impact on the world; we should all strive to be more like Walter Payton."

Calais turns 40 years old on Sept. 1, and is set to become the sixth player in NFL history to play into his 40s, according to CBS Sports Research. He will join NFL sacks leader Bruce Smith, Clay Matthews Jr., Junior Seau, Jim Marshall and Darrell Green. Calais has played snaps for the Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Ravens, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins.