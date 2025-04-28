The UFL is investigating an incident that took place over the weekend involving Michigan Panthers receiver Samson Nacua, the older brother of Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua.

The Panthers were in St. Louis on Saturday to face the Battlehawks and following Michigan's 32-27 loss, Nacua got into a confrontation with a fan. It's not clear what instigated the incident, but the situation ended with Samson slapping the fan in the face.

The entire altercation was caught on video.

The UFL is now looking into the situation.

"The UFL is aware of the incident that took place at the conclusion of the Michigan Panthers vs. St. Louis Battlehawks game in St. Louis. League officials are currently investigating the matter," the league said in a statement.

Samson had three catches for 46 yards in the loss.

The 27-year-old Samson is the older brother of Puka, who has been a breakout star for the Rams since being drafted by the team in 2023. Samson also has an older brother in 30-year-old Kai, who just happens to be his teammate with the Panthers. However, Kai wasn't involved in Saturday's incident.