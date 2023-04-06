Shortly after being signed by the Steelers, Nate Herbig didn't waste any time lobbying for his new team to draft his younger brother, former Wisconsin pass rusher Nick Herbig.

During his introductory press conference, the Steelers' new offensive lineman raved about his younger brother, who during his final two seasons in Madison collected 20 sacks, four forced fumbles and 30 tackles for loss.

"It's over already. I came in the building screaming it like, 'Come on, let's get him here.' Nick Herbig, stud, absolute stud," Nate Herbig said of his younger brother, via KHON. "I should be his agent."

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Herbig is currently tabbed by CBS Sports as the 146h best prospect and 19th best pass rusher in this year's draft. Herbig would be a good fit for the Steelers, who could use a pass rushing specialist to back up starters Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt.

Speaking of Watt, the former Defensive Player of the Year is also a product of Wisconsin who also faced doubters coming out of college. Watt's injury history at Wisconsin, along with his relative inexperience at outside linebacker, led some to doubt whether he would be a highly-productive player at the next level. Watt has obviously quelled such thoughts after being named to the Pro Bowl in five of his first six seasons.

Watt and Herbig already have a rapport with one another, as the two were seen working together during Wisconsin's recent Pro Day.

Herbig's size and his lack of reps in pass coverage are among the reasons why Herbig isn't ranked higher among his peers. While he is not projected to be an immediate starter, Herbig could thrive as a situational player on defense while finding a role on special teams.

It's no secret the Steelers coach Mike Tomlin likes bloodlines. Last year, the Steelers drafted tight end/fullback Connor Heyward, the younger brother of perennial Pro Bowl defensive lineman Cameron Heyward. Pittsburgh also employs brothers T.J. and Derek Watt. They recently had another brotherly duo on the roster in Trey and Terrell Edmunds.

Given this history, don't be surprised if the Steelers field both Herbig boys on their roster in 2023. The addition of Herbig would fill holes on defense and special teams while making his big brother a very happy camper in the process.