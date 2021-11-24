The Cleveland Browns might be getting two of their top offensive players back for Sunday night's showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. The team designated running back Kareem Hunt and offensive tackle Jack Conklin to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

Hunt has missed the team's last five games after sustaining a calf injury during Cleveland's Week 6 loss to the Cardinals. Conklin appeared in six games this season before an elbow injury led to him being placed on injured reserve on November 6.

The NFL's leading rusher in 2017, Hunt is in the middle of his third season with the Browns. He has rushed for 351 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 5.2 yards per carry this season. In 2020, his second season with the Browns, Hunt rushed for 841 yards and six touchdowns while also catching 38 passes for 304 yards and five touchdowns. He is hoping to back on the field for Sunday night's game against the first place Ravens.

"It's a very big game," Hunt told Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot on Tuesday. "I feel like for us, every game from now on us is playoff game. If we want to make a run, we've got to do what we do."

An All-Pro last season, Conklin has played an integral role in the success of Hunt and fellow running back Nick Chubb, who was selected to his second consecutive Pro Bowl last season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 regular season games. Conklin has also provided sterling protection for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is currently dealing with several upper body injuries. The return of both players would certainly be a big boost for Mayfield, whose recent play has surely been impacted by his injuries.

"Baker, he's going to be fine," Hunt said of his quarterback. "He's battling a lot of things, injuries and stuff like that. I'm just going to go out there and do everything to help him and make his life easier. The quarterback has a huge job. It's one of the hardest in the NFL to play.''