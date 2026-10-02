This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🟤 Five things to know Friday

🤼 Do not miss this: UFC 332 live on CBS Saturday night

Getty Images

The vacant Women's Flyweight Championship is on the line, and Natalia Silva holds a narrow edge over Wang Cong in the eyes of the prognosticators as she seeks to remain unbeaten in the UFC. Tune in at 8 p.m. ET Saturday for the first entire main card to ever air on CBS, watch the early prelims at 4 p.m. and prelims at 6 p.m. on Paramount+ and check out our picks for every fight.

Our Brent Brookhouse envisions Silva vs. Wang going the distance.

Brookhouse: "Cong is an aggressive striker who hits hard and throws a ton of strikes. Silva also brings a striker-first mentality to the Octagon, but does so with more of a defensive mentality. Silva is perfect in the UFC and has won three straight fights over former champions, giving her the more proven resume of the two. Cong has suffered defeat in the UFC. She's had two fights at a catchweight, one of which was her fault, and she was deducted a point in her most recent fight. That's an interesting and kind of strange resume, which is always fun."

Before the women's flyweight title contenders enter the Octagon, Payton Talbott will take on Deiveson Figueiredo, and the American already has his sights set on a breakout year in 2027.

Here's the full main card:

Women's Flyweight Championship: Natalia Silva vs. Wang Cong

Natalia Silva vs. Wang Cong Bantamweights: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Payton Talbott

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Payton Talbott Lightweights: King Green vs. Esteban Ribovics

King Green vs. Esteban Ribovics Welterweights: Roberto Soldic vs. Khaos Williams

Roberto Soldic vs. Khaos Williams Middleweights: Ateba Gautier vs. Roman Kopylov

🚨 NFL Week 4 upset alert

Getty Images

Sound the alarms for the five teams who could suffer disappointing losses this weekend. While our Tyler Sullivan would not be surprised if Jahmyr Gibbs runs for over 150 yards against a heavily injured Panthers defense, he put the Lions on notice ahead of what could be a high-scoring night in Carolina.

Sullivan: "While the Lions look like a behemoth in this head-to-head because of their high-powered offense, it's their lackluster defense that puts them on upset alert. Pretty much across the board, the Detroit defense is either at or near the bottom of the league. … This has all the makings of a shootout, which may come down to the final possession. Do you know who was tied for second with six game-winning drives last season? Bryce Young."

The 49ers are also vulnerable as short favorites over the Broncos. Our Jordan Dajani agrees with Sullivan's assessment of the injury situation in San Francisco. Once again, Kyle Shanahan has to find a way to lead an undermanned squad to victory.

Dajani: "Nick Bosa is going to miss some time with knee/calf issues, wide receiver Mike Evans injured his rib, linebacker Dre Greenlaw sat out of practice Wednesday with a quad injury, and we'll see what the status of left tackle Trent Williams is later in the week. Denver is 5-1 straight up in its last six games as an underdog, and Bo Nix is 10-0 in his past 10 games vs. NFC opponents."

✅ College football Week 5 picks

Getty Images

This week lacks the volume of top-25 matchups that made last Saturday a can't-miss day of college football, but that doesn't mean it will lack excitement. There could be some big movement in the College Football Playoff race, because seven top-10 teams hit the road in Week 5. This has all the makings of one of those "can you believe these teams lost to them" kinds of slates.

When top-ranked teams play conference opponents away from home, crazy things tend to happen. No. 17 Tennessee is a 7.5-point favorite at Auburn and No. 20 Houston is a 12.5-point favorite at UCF, but our Brad Crawford sees a world in which both teams drop games to unranked foes. He also worries about No. 8 Florida hitting the road for an SEC clash with No. 25 Missouri, but Tom Fornelli is not sweating that game in this week's Six Pack.

Fornelli: "Florida's defense isn't incredible. That could change this week. But it's difficult to bet on it. It's even more difficult to trust Missouri's defense to stop a Florida offense that's been one of the best in the country. This is a team that's put up at least 44 points in every game, including two conference games against Auburn and Ole Miss. So far this season, Missouri's defense is 38th nationally in success rate against the run and 54th in EPA per rush. Those aren't inspiring numbers when going against Jadan Baugh and Duke Clark."

Here are our picks for the other marquee matchups of the week:

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Getty Images

📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

⚽ UEFA Nations League: Italy at France, 2:45 p.m. on FS1

🏈 Liberty at Delaware, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏈 Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Penn State at Northwestern, 8 p.m. on Fox

🤼 WWE SmackDown, 8 p.m. on USA Network

🏒 Rangers at Red Wings, 6:30 p.m. on TNT

⚽ Wave at Pride, 8 p.m. on Prime Video

🏒 Blues at Stars, 9 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Wings at Valkyries, Game 3, 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Saturday

🏈 Navy at Air Force, noon on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 No. 7 Alabama at No. 16 Mississippi State, noon on ABC

🏈 Boston College at No. 21 SMU, noon on The CW

🏈 No. 3 Notre Dame at North Carolina, noon on ESPN

🏈 UCF at No. 20 Houston, noon on ESPN2

🏈 Vanderbilt at No. 2 Georgia, 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network

⚾ White Sox at Guardians, Game 1, 1 p.m. on TBS

🥊 Whittaker vs. Wallace, 2 p.m. on DAZN

🏈 Auburn at No. 17 Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 No. 8 Florida at No. 25 Missouri, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 No. 5 Ohio State at No. 14 Iowa, 3:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚾ Braves at Dodgers, Game 1, 4 p.m. on Fox

⚽ Royals at Racing Louisville, 4 p.m. on Ion

🏈 No. 24 Kentucky at South Carolina, 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

⚾ Yankees at Rays, Game 1, 6:30 p.m. on TBS

⚽ Bay at Current, 6:30 p.m. on Ion

🏈 No. 10 BYU at TCU, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 NBA Canada Game: Heat vs. Raptors, 7 p.m. on NBA TV

🏒 Kraken at Oilers, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

🏈 No. 4 Miami at Clemson, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 No. 12 Texas Tech at Colorado, 7:30 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Utah State at No. 22 Boise State, 7:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏈 Washington at No. 18 USC, 7:30 p.m. on NBC

🏈 McNeese at No. 11 LSU, 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network

🤼 UFC 332: Silva vs. Wang, 8 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+ (Prelims, 4 p.m. on Paramount+)

🏈 No. 6 Indiana at Rutgers, 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network

⚾ Padres at Brewers, Game 1, 8:30 p.m. on FS1

⚽ Legacy at Thorns, 8:45 p.m. on Ion

⚽ Men's international friendly: Mexico at United States, 10 p.m. on TNT

Sunday

🏀 Liberty at Dream, Game 1, TBD

🏀 Aces vs. TBD, Game 1, TBD

🏈 Colts at Commanders (from London), 9:30 a.m. on NFL Network

⚽ Angel City at Gotham, noon on ABC

🏈 Patriots at Bills, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Rams at Eagles, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏒 Jets at Red Wings, 1 p.m. on NHL Network

⚾ Padres at Brewers, Game 2, 4 p.m. on FS1

⚽ Summit at Stars, 4 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏈 Dolphins at Vikings, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Chiefs at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏁 NASCAR at Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m. on USA Network

🏀 Jazz at Nuggets, 7 p.m. on NBA TV

⚽ Spirit at Dash, 7 p.m. on Roku

⚾ Braves at Dodgers, Game 2, 8 p.m. on FS1

🏈 Lions at Panthers, 8:20 p.m. on NBC