The Cleveland Browns are getting back one of their top players for Sunday's divisional round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. On Friday, the Browns activated three-time Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio off of the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. Bitonio, who has not missed a regular season game since 2016, was unable to play in Cleveland's wild-card playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Replacing Bitonio last Sunday was Michael Dunn, a former undrafted rookie who spent time in the now debunked Alliance of American Football and the XFL. Dunn did not allow a pressure while helping Baker Mayfield throw for 263 yards and three touchdowns. Dunn also helped clear the way for running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, who combined to rush for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.

The Browns' offensive success continued even after Dunn left the game with an injury with 9:47 left. Replacing Dunn was Blake Hence, who met Mayfield in the locker room prior to last Sunday's game.

Earlier this week, the Browns also activated cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson off of the COVID-19 list. A former first-round pick, Ward intercepted two passes while breaking up 18 others in 12 regular season games. A six-year veteran, Johnson made six starts in 13 regular season games. Cleveland will also have back coach Keven Stefanski, who was also on the team's COVID-19 list during last Sunday's win over Pittsburgh.

The Browns are 10-point underdogs against the Chiefs, who went 15-1 during the regular season. Kansas City is trying to advance to its third consecutive AFC title game. The Browns, a week after winning their first playoff game since 1994, are trying to advance to their first AFC title game since 1989.