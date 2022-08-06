The Cleveland Browns on Saturday activated two players from the physically unable to perform list.

According to Cleveland.com, rookie wide receiver David Bell and veteran linebacker Anthony Walker will return to practice. Bell had missed time with a foot injury suffered over the summer, while Walker had a groin injury.

Bell, a third-round pick out of Purdue, figures to push for time alongside Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones in three-receiver sets. At 6-2, 205 pounds, Bell has excellent size. He ran a somewhat slow 40-yard dash at 4.57 seconds, but appeared to play faster than that during his time at school. He racked up 232 catches for 2,946 yards and 21 scores across his three seasons with the Boilermakers.

Walker came to Cleveland last offseason after spending four years with the Indianapolis Colts. He played 13 games last season, starting 12, and led the team (by far) with 113 tackles. He also had a career-best 5.8 percent missed-tackle rate, according to Pro-Football-Reference. He should see ample playing time in the middle of the Cleveland defense once again in 2022.

If, as expected, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension for violating the personal conduct policy after he was accused by two dozen women of sexual misconduct is lengthened on appeal, there will be pressure on Cleveland's defense to carry the team while Jacoby Brissett is under center. Walker's presence should help in that area. Bell, meanwhile, would have to develop a rapport with Brissett through the rest of camp in order to emerge as a contributor.