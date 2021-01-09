The Cleveland Browns have been rocked by COVID-19 ahead of their first playoff game in nearly two decades, with coach Kevin Stefanski, All-Pro lineman Joel Bitonio and starting cornerback Denzel Ward among those already ineligible for Sunday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But the Browns got at least a few reinforcements on Saturday, activating three players from the COVID reserve list.

Tight end Harrison Bryant, linebacker Malcolm Smith and safety Ronnie Harrison are the players now set to suit up against Pittsburgh. All three had been question marks for Sunday's game after recent exposure to COVID-19, with Harrison himself reportedly testing positive for the virus. Harrison's test results have since been reversed, per NFL Network, and he is now good to go for Super Wild-Card Weekend.

The bigger news may well be that Cleveland still has four notable names on the COVID list -- Bitonio, Ward, cornerback Kevin Johnson and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge. But Bryant, Smith and Harrison could all see time against the Steelers. Bryant caught 24 passes and three touchdowns as a reserve tight end this year, while Smith started four games at linebacker and Harrison has been a rotational presence in the secondary, logging seven passes defended, an interception and a touchdown in 2020.

The Browns kick off against the Steelers on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET.