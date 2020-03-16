Browns agree to three-year deal with quarterback Case Keenum to back up Baker Mayfield, report says

The Cleveland Browns are signing quarterback Case Keenum to a three-year deal worth $18 million, including $10 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Keenum's interest from Cleveland has been well-documented since the beginning. Head coach Kevin Stefanski and Keenum worked together with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017.

Keenum will back up Baker Mayfield, who is entering his third season in what has been a roller coaster ride early in his career. Mayfield completed 317 of 534 passes for 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions as well as 28 carries for 141 yards and three touchdowns. Keenum should be able to pass along some tips of the trade as it relates to the offense and verbiage under Stefanski.

The 32-year old signed a lucrative contract with the Denver Broncos in 2018 after that impressive season in Minnesota. The union lasted one season, however. He was consequently traded to the Washington Redskins -- who employed new Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan last season -- in exchange for draft capital in March of 2019. Keenum appeared in ten games with the Redskins. In those opportunities, he completed 160 of 247 passes for 1,707 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. The journeyman quarterback has played with six NFL teams since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Houston in 2012. Over the course of his career, he has completed 62.4% of his passes with 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.

Drew Stanton and Garrett Gilbert were carried on the roster at quarterback a year ago.

It has been a big day for the Browns, who also agreed to terms with offensive tackle Jack Conklin and tight end Austin Hooper. Deals do not become official until the new league year begins Mar. 18. The team entered the day with roughly $61.5 million in salary cap space, according to Spotrac.com.

Cleveland holds the No. 10 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. They have needs remaining at defensive tackle, linebacker, offensive tackle and safety.