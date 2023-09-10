The Cleveland Browns are holding their breath after one of their most important offensive lineman suffered a scary injury in the second quarter of their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. Right tackle Jack Conklin was carted off the field after suffering a left knee injury, and the team has ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Conklin was hit in the left leg by a defender, and it buckled in an awkward fashion. He remained on the turf for several minutes before being carted off the field. Rookie Dawand Jones replaced him on the right side.

In December, Conklin agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension that included $31 million fully guaranteed. Conklin was originally selected by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. At the conclusion of his rookie deal, he signed with the Browns in 2020. Conklin is a two-time First Team All-Pro (one with the Titans and one with the Browns), and has started in all 94 NFL games he has played in.