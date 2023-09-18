After being listed as questionable, Browns receiver Amari Cooper will face the Steelers on Monday night. Cooper's status for the game was in question after he tweaked his groin during practice last week.

Cooper finished second on the Browns in both catches (three) and receiving yards (37) during the Browns' season-opening win over the Bengals. The 29-year-old is in the midst of his third season with the Browns after previously playing for the Raiders and Cowboys. Last season, Cooper caught 78 passes for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns while topping 1,000 receiving yards in a season for his a third different franchise.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Cooper caught 7 of 11 targets for 101 yards and a score in Cleveland's Week 3 win over the Steelers last season. He had two grabs for 51 yards in the Browns' Week 18 loss in Pittsburgh.

The Browns are in pursuit of their first 2-0 start since 1993, when Bill Belichick was in his third season as Cleveland's head coach. Cleveland is also hoping to win its first regular season game in Pittsburgh since former No. 1 overall pick Tim Couch led the Browns to a 33-13 win over the Steelers in Week 3 of the 2003 season.