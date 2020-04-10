Browns' Andrew Berry won't comment on Jadeveon Clowney, but says team is 'actively always looking' for talent

The Cleveland Browns have the most cap space in the NFL and there's plenty of room to add talent to their roster. As the second wave of free agency has taken over the landscape, Jadeveon Clowney is still on the market.

The Browns have reportedly been the team that has been closest toward landing him. They have the cap space ($40,203,974, per Over The Cap) to give Clowney a high salary on a short-term deal. Browns general manager Andrew Berry didn't deny the pursuit of Clowney and isn't going to rule out the possibility of his team signing him.

"I'm not going to get into the habit of commenting on players that aren't on our roster. Jadeveon, he's a good football player," Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "We're actively always looking. We're going to be aggressive and adding talent to the roster."

Clowney being willing to lower his price range and take a 1-2 year deal benefits the Browns, since they can easily dump Olivier Vernon (who can be released from his $15.5 million salary cap hit without any penalty) and create even more cap room to reach a deal with Clowney. The Browns can even give Clowney the $20 million a year he's seeking (if they so choose) and still be amongst the top five teams in salary cap space (assuming they release Vernon in the process).

Clowney has 32 sacks in six NFL seasons with 80 quarterback hits, 252 pressures and three Pro Bowl appearances. While the resume is impressive, Clowney had just three sacks in his lone season with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. Playing through a core muscle injury didn't help Clowney, even though he finished with 31 tackles, four forced fumbles, 13 quarterback hits and 47 pressures in 13 games.

Clowney has never recorded a double-digit sack season, finishing with a career-high 9.5 in 2017. His second-highest total is nine in 2018, even though Clowney had 75 pressures that year. Clowney's history of injuries hasn't helped his case, as the edge rusher has played all 16 games in a season just once in six seasons and missed a combined 21 games over the course of his career.

Getting Clowney on a short-term deal may benefit any team that signs him, even if that team has to pay him $17 million or more to make the move. The Browns are one of the few teams that can afford to take the risk with Clowney, especially if his market keeps falling to them.

If the price is right, Berry won't hesitate to pull the trigger.