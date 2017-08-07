Browns announce Brock Osweiler as starting quarterback for preseason opener

One of the most intriguing things about every NFL preseason is the various quarterback battles that go on around the league. This year, one such quarterback battle is taking shape in Cleveland. Again.

The Browns are still not sure who their starting quarterback will be when the regular season opens in September, but for now, it appears a leader has emerged. That leader may surprise you.

Hue Jackson names Brock Osweiler the starter for our preseason opener against the Saints



Details » https://t.co/Tl2naSZ3OU pic.twitter.com/QhjHP9Nt3m — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 7, 2017

"At this stage in the evaluation process of our quarterbacks, we are going to have Brock start the preseason opener against the Saints on Thursday night," Browns coach Hue Jackson said. "A lot goes into our evaluation but it's always going to be about efficiently and effectively running the offense. You want your starter to be able to do that despite any circumstance. Brock hasn't really gotten any first-team reps and this will give him that chance. We look forward to seeing what he can do with this opportunity throughout the week and against the Saints."

Brock Osweiler was acquired from the Houston Texans during free agency. There were rumors almost immediately after he was acquired that the Browns were trying to flip him yet again, but a deal never came to fruition. Five months later, he's the starter in the preseason opener.

Osweiler will be backed up by Cody Kessler, who started eight games last season and performed adequately despite the Browns' 0-8 record in those starts. He completed 65.6 percent of his passes and averaged 7.1 yards per attempt while throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions. Jackson left the door open that Kessler, or even rookie second-rounder DeShone Kizer or Kevin Hogan could win the job at some point during the preseason.

"I'm pleased with the way our quarterbacks have competed and improved throughout the offseason and training camp," Jackson said. "We are going to see a lot more of all of them this preseason and everyone in that room still has the chance to earn more opportunities and the right to lead our team as the starter when the regular season begins on September 10."

There's a saying in the NFL that when you have [more than one] quarterbacks, you really have none. Well, right now the Browns have four quarterbacks, none of whom has really separated himself. It's been a long time since the team has had an unquestioned starter that was worthy of the job, and it may be longer still, if the status of this group is any indication.