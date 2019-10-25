Browns are mixing up their offensive line, benching starter ahead of Week 8 vs. Patriots

The Cleveland Browns are fresh off of their bye week and ready to snap their two-game losing streak. Unfortunately, they have to travel to New England to take on the undefeated Patriots this week. We may see some changes in the starting lineup this Sunday. During several press conferences this week, the offensive line was the subject of discussion. Head coach Freddie Kitchens was asked by reporters multiple times if he was considering switching up the starters.

"We had several guys getting reps are different positions today," Kitchens said at his Monday press conference, via Pro Football Talk. "We are not ready to say anything yet. . . . If we are contemplating moves, you take into account everything and try to predict the future a little bit. Ultimately, it is our job to get the best people out there that give us the best chance to win one game. That is all we are looking to do is just win one game right now."

On Thursday, Kitchens was again asked if the Browns starting offensive line was set for Sunday, to which he responded, "As we speak right now? Yeah, I think so."

Then came the surprise.

While speaking with reporters on Friday, left tackle Greg Robinson informed reporters that he had been benched, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter. Robinson said that he talked to general manager John Dorsey about the decision, and refused to say who would start in his place.

Robinson has started all six games this season, but he has had a disappointing season. He was ejected in the season opener, has been plagued by inconsistent play and put some pretty bad whiffs on film against the Seattle Seahawks' defensive ends in Week 6. Kendall Lamm is listed as Robinson's backup on the left side, but he's been dealing with a knee injury and has missed the last five games. Multiple reports suggest that Justin McCray could get the start in Robinson's place, but the team has yet to make an official announcement.

Whoever gets the start on Sunday has to be prepared to face off against one of the best defenses in the NFL. New England's defense has already recorded 26 sacks, 18 interceptions, and seven forced fumbles -- and will be looking to take advantage of Baker Mayfield, who leads the NFL in interceptions with 11. The Patriots have allowed just one touchdown pass all season to New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones.