Browns are talking trash even though they're on the verge of tying an embarrassing NFL record

The Cleveland Browns haven't won a road game in more than three years, but they still seem pretty confident heading into Sunday's AFC North showdown against Cincinnati, which you can stream on fuboTV (Try for free).

As a matter of fact, the Browns are now trash-talking the Bengals, who have won seven straight games against Cleveland. Browns cornerback Damarious Randall had the strongest words of the week when he basically guaranteed that Cleveland would win if A.J. Green doesn't play.

"If they don't have A.J., they're getting their ass beat," Randall said, via Cleveland.com.

Randall's likely going to have to back those words up now, because it's starting to look like Green won't be on the field against the Browns. Not only did Green miss practice all week, but the team downgraded his status to doubtful on Saturday after originally listing him as questionable.

Randall seems to have a lot of respect for Green, but zero respect for the Bengals offense when Green isn't on the field.

"Top-five receiver, one of the best in the league, I have a lot of respect for him," Randall said of Green. "The offense don't score a lot of points when A.J. isn't on the field, so obviously losing a guy like that, I mean, sucks for the whole entire offense because he's one of those generational type of players."

Randall isn't the only one in the Browns' locker room who's confident this week; so is Jabrill Peppers. Although the Bengals will have Hue Jackson in their locker room, Peppers doesn't think that's going to change things at all.

"We wish him the best but we're still going to go out there and kick their ass Sunday," Peppers said, via Cleveland.com.

Jackson, who was fired as coach of the Browns on Oct. 29, will have two shots at revenge against his old team this season after being hired by the Bengals to serve as a special assistant to the head coach. Browns players haven't been trying to hide the fact that they're eager to face Jackson.

Basically, the Browns are extremely confident heading into Sunday's game in Cincinnati, which is somewhat surprising, considering they're on the verge of becoming worst road team in NFL history. If the Browns lose to the Bengals, it will mark their 26th consecutive road loss, which would tie the Detroit Lions for longest road losing streak in NFL history. The Lions streak started in Week 10 of 2007 and didn't end until Week 15 of 2010.

On the Browns' end, their last road win came on Oct. 11, 2015. To end the streak, the Browns are going to have beat a Bengals team that's absolutely dominated them over the past few years. Not only have the Bengals won seven in a row against Cleveland, but they've won those games by an average of 21.4 points.

If the Browns do pull off the win, it will give them their first road win in three years and their first two-game winning streak since 2014.