Browns aren't joking about trading No. 1 pick, reportedly trying to bait Giants

In 2016, the Browns traded out of the No. 2 pick and the Eagles drafted Carson Wentz. Last year, the Browns traded down from No. 12 and the Texans took Deshaun Watson. So it stands to reason that the team with one win in two years and the top overall pick in next month's draft would be laser-focused on finally selecting a franchise quarterback.

And all indications pointed to just that, at least until Monday when Cleveland general manager John Dorsey confirmed to a small group of Browns beat reporters that the team is open for business at No. 1.

"You have to explore all options,'' Dorsey said, via Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, when asked if he'd really consider trading the top pick. "You never know until you know. We have to do that as an organization. To get us better I'll explore every opportunity there is up until it comes time to make that pick."

The Browns have been extremely busy this offseason having added wide receiver Jarvis Landry, quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Drew Stanton, running back Carlos Hyde, offensive tackle Chris Hubbard, and defensive backs Damarious Randall and E.J. Gaines. But even with the addition of Taylor -- and the subsequent announcement by coach Hue Jackson that Taylor would be the starter next season -- no one believed that the Browns wouldn't still address the quarterback situation in the draft (they also hold the No. 4 pick).

And perhaps that's still the plan, though according to Dan Patrick, who cited three sources on Monday saying that the Browns are enamored with Josh Allen, Dorsey could be trying to bait the Giants into moving up one spot to take their preferred target, Sam Darnold.

So has Dorsey spoken with Giants general manager Dave Gettleman?

"Actually I had coffee with Dave this morning, but we really didn't bring that up,'' he said. "Just talked. Asked how our summers were. How was your fall offseason (out of football)?''

Dorsey also confirmed that the other New York team, the Jets, called about the No. 1 pick before they eventually went from No. 6 to No. 3 in a deal with the Colts.

"They called but part of the exercise of talking, it takes two parties, but it wasn't what we were looking for,'' Dorsey said, adding that any offer "better be pretty good" before the Browns would consider it.

In the latest round of CBSSports.com mock drafts, the six experts are evenly split on whether the Browns will used the top pick on Allen or Darnold. Only two experts have the Giants then taking a quarterback, however.