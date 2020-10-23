Ohio's two NFL teams found two vastly different ways to lose in Week 6. While the Browns were never in Sunday's 38-7 loss to the Steelers, the Bengals roared out to a 21-0 lead in Indianapolis before being outscored 31-6 the rest of the way. Cleveland (4-2) will surely be motivated on Sunday to get back to its winning ways, while Cincinnati (1-4-1) will try to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Browns, who recorded a 35-30 win over the visiting Bengals in Week 2, are 3.5-point favorites to defeat the Bengals again on Sunday, according to William Hill Sportsbook. CBS Sports' eight NFL experts are split on whether or not the Browns will cover the spread, while all but one expert picked the Browns to come out on top.

Before we preview Sunday's game, here's how you can watch the action in real time.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Paul Brown Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The Bengals may be without running back Joe Mixon, who missed practice this week with a foot injury. If Mixon is indeed out, Cincinnati's offense will have to rely even more on rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, who leads the NFL in pass attempts. The No. 1 overall pick, Burrow has thrown for at least 300 yards in four of his first six starts that includes 316 yards and three scores against the Browns five weeks ago. Burrow's passing prowess has come with a price, however, as he has been sacked a whopping 24 times. That number has surely been circled by the Browns' defense, led by Myles Garrett, who is second in the NFL in sacks so far. If he receives adequate protection, Burrow should have some success against Cleveland's 27th ranked pass defense.

While the Bengals may be without Mixon, the Browns will likely have back safeties Karl Joseph and Ronnie Harrison after both players missed last week's game against the Steelers. The Browns are also hoping that quarterback Baker Mayfield and receiver Jarvis Landry are healthier after both players were questionable entering last week's game. The Browns will still be without running back Nick Chubb, who rumbled for 124 yards and two scores in Cleveland's first win over Cincinnati. With Chubb out, the Browns' offense' will continue to rely on Mayfield and running back Kareem Hunt, who should have room to run against the Bengals, who are sixth to last in the NFL against the run.

Prediction

Cleveland's offense, which has proven to be very potent when healthy, is still dealing with lingering injuries heading into Sunday's game. And while Mixon's status for Sunday is in jeopardy, the Bengals' offense, led by Burrow and receivers Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, have enough talent to possibly pull off the upset. This game will likely come down to which defense can come up with the key stops at critical points.

Score: Bengals 24, Browns 20